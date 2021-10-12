On Friday, Oct. 22, Fair Park will be hosting our annual Flu Clinic in partnership with ExacCare. The Flu Clinic will be held between 9-10:15 a.m. at Fair Park Senior Center located at 1433 Livingston Road.
The Age of Pages
Writing Group
Fair Park Senior Center is looking to start a writers group. This will be a supportive community of like-minded writers who come together to pursue the art and craft of writing. It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends, find accountability partners, and discuss topics related to writing, publishing and selling your books. If you would like to be a part of this group please call Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 for more information.
Fair Park
Travel Program
Our Senior Travel Program is one of the most popular aspects of our center and has provided many of our members with the opportunity to travel to different regions in Tennessee and some surrounding states. Below is a list of our trips for the month of October. Please call 931-484-7416 or come by Fair Park Senior Center located at 1433 Livingston Road to reserve your seat.
• Oct. 9 — Wooden Family Harvest Festival in Dayton; $10 (does not include lunch). We will depart from Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m.
• Oct. 19 — Shopping trip to Gatlinburg; $10 (does not include lunch). We will depart from Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m.
• Oct. 23 — Lakeside of the Smokies Balloon Fest; $25 (includes entry fee and van trip). We will depart from Fair Park Senior Center at 10 a.m.
• Oct. 26 — A Pirates Voyage Dinner Show in Gatlinburg; $80 (includes admission, dinner and van trip). We will depart from Fair Park Senior Center at 10:30 CDT.
Fair Park Senior
Center Schedule
Fair Park is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We are located at 1433 Livingston Road. Here is the list of our daily activities:
Monday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Pinochle, Euchre, & Bridge
• 1 p.m. — Crochet club
• Billiards all day
Tuesday
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Wednesday
• 9 a.m. — Wii Games
• 10 a.m. — Bingo
• 12 p.m. — Mexican Train
• 12 p.m. — Euchre
• 12:30 p.m. — Corn Hole
• 2 p.m. — Guitar Forum
• Billiards all day
Thursday
• 10 a.m. — Table Tennis
• 10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
• 12 p.m. — Mah Jongg
• 1 p.m. — Tai Chi
• 6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
• Billiards all day
Friday
• 9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
• 10:30 a.m. — Bingo with Sponsor
• 11:30 a.m. — Lunch
• 12:30 p.m. — all card games
• Billiards all day
For a full list of special monthly classes and events, please come by Fair Park Senior Center for the monthly schedule.
Friday at Fair Park Senior Center
Come join us this Friday, Oct. 15, for a day full of activities. At 9:30 a.m. we will have entertainment with a special guest. At 10:30 join in on some bingo fun with our sponsor, Life Care Center of Crossville. Following bingo Carolyn will be serving lunch at 11:30. This is our $5 fundraiser meal. Our menu will be homemade vegetable soup, dessert and a drink. Following bingo and lunch we will be playing Hand & Foot, Euchre, Pinochle and Bridge. Billiards will be open all day.
Fair Park Senior Center is located at 1433 Livingston Road, Crossville, across from the Cumberland County Fairgrounds. If you have any questions or would like more information, please feel free to stop by or call 931-484-7416. Our regular business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope to see everyone Friday.
