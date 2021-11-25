People head to the Fair Park Senior Center for games/activities, classes and social interaction and fellowship. It’s a place that exudes warmth, laughter and conviviality.
It’s also a facility that helps seniors in need.
Last week, staff and volunteers handed out bags containing canned goods and other food items to an estimated 150 to 200 seniors 60 and older who lined up at the rear of the building in their vehicles. The food comes from Second Harvest and is distributed through food banks such as the senior center.
“There’s definitely a need in our community,” said Alicia Arehart, program director. “Our goal is to make sure seniors are fed and taken care of. Over the last 18 months we’ve learned we all need something.”
Along with the monthly drive-thru food giveaway, which started last year in response to the pandemic and seniors’ reluctance to go out in public, Fair Park provides free Friday lunches, including last week’s Thanksgiving meal, and a number of material aid and food giveaways each month.
Arehart said they’re working on setting up boxes next to Dollar Tree and Dollar General where people can drop off items purchased at the store. Additionally, they’re raising money for a nutritional hot meals program that would be offered two days a week.
Arehart noted they’ve raised $5,000 toward the program’s required $17,000. She said the meals are nutritionally balanced and address a number of dietary needs.
Staff and volunteers keep the monthly drive-thru food giveaway, along with other initiatives, driving forward.
“I enjoy it,” said office manager Carolyn Barnes as she sat in the pantry area and helped with various tasks. “I get to talk to people and help them out. If you can’t get something out of that, something’s wrong with you.”
Steve Hritz, 81, has volunteered for over a year.
“It keeps me out of jail,” said the Pennsylvania native. “I’m single.”
Joking aside, Hritz said he was raised to help people out. That included cutting the grass or spading the garden for older people.
“We should help each other out,” Hritz said. “If someone needs something, I try and help.”
Sue Maynard, 76, is Barnes’ sister-in-law and another volunteer.
“I like doing it,” said Maynard, who does some cooking for the center. “I’m helping others. The Lord blesses me and I bless them.”
