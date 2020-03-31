A Cumberland County woman who a state prosecutor said had been given multiple opportunities to address her drug addiction issues was sent to jail to serve her sentence following a March 6 hearing.
(The delay in publishing this docket was caused by the tornado coverage, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Crystal LeeAnn Mosley, 37, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery. She received a four-year suspended sentence, with 60 days to serve and the balance on supervised probation.
During the time since her plea on April 16, 2018, Mosley attended and completed the Adult and Teen Challenge addiction recovery program, graduating on Nov. 12, 2019.
She was in court to present her completion certificate and was placed on supervised probation, but on Dec. 19, she tested positive for meth.
Assistant Public Defender Janis Mize asked Judge Gary McKenzie to consider allowing Mosley to attend a restoration program.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch countered that Mosley had several chances to address her drug issues and had not done so.
“Meth is an issue in the community,” McKenzie told Mosley. “You are going to have to address your addiction.”
He then sentenced her to serve the balance of her four-year prison sentence.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Chad Kelly Allbert, probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Michael Von Sherrill Austin, probation violations, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Austin and probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Christopher Jaques Baird, probation violation warrant dismissed and probation terminated.
•Jeffery Aaron Bishop, probation violation hearing continued to May 8.
•Tawnee Lee Cantrell, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence, with credit for 259 days already served.
•Daniel Verlin Clower Jr., Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Clower and probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Larry Benton Davis, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Roger Junior Eddington, Nathan Clouse appointed to represent Eddington and probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Joshua Ryan England, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.
•Tracy Allen Hamby, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve three additional months in jail on top of three months already served and then be released from jail.
•Robin Lang Hogan, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of a four-year sentence.
•Joseph Matthew Hooper, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve 90 days in jail and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections, with loss of judicial diversion.
•Thomas Blake Lewis Janow, probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Jasen Wayne Kirby, application filed to enter Drug Court incarceration, probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Robin Marie Latesky, probation violation, probation violation continued to April 13 after being taken into custody; held on no bond.
•Brooks Jonathan Lee, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail with probation extended six months. Lee is being given credit for time served in White County and has a hold placed on him by Putnam County.
•Joseph Lee Manning, probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Jacob Lasaro Mayberry, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail at 75%.
•Jimmy Garland Morgan, application to enter incarceration of Recovery Court pending and continued to April 13.
•Keith Austin Morgan, following a hearing on a probation violation of absconding and failure to complete drug treatment, was ordered to serve one year in jail with credit for 153 days already served and to serve another 57 days to satisfy the jail sentence.
•Bryan Adam Nalepa, probation violation caused by lack of payment on court costs, probation violation warrant dismissed.
•Harlan Clay Phillips, probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Carrie Nicole Rector, three probation violation warrants, motion to revoke bond continued.
•Cherie Lynn Reid, probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Rafael Rodriguez, probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Daniel Eugene Sherrill, probation violation warrant based on failure to pay court costs. probation terminated. Second probation violation, pleaded guilty and moved to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Ronald Lane Smithson, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smithson, bond set at $1,500 with release to Rhea County where he is also wanted for probation violations, with the case here continued to April 3.
•Desiree Christine Powell Taylor, Recovery Court application pending and probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
•Laura Alene Young, three probation violation warrants, probation violation hearing continued to April 3.
Deadline docket
•Bobby Gene King, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, set for trial June 23.
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, continued to April 3.
•Ron Michael Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $10,000, reduced from $80,000, and continued to April 13.
Motion/hearing
•Mark Alan Landrem, fourth offense driving under the influence, motion for new trial to be dismissed with entering of agreed order in the case and continued to April 13.
•Joseph David Sadula, auto burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, motion to revoke bond continued.
•Tracey Dene Sarrica, felony possession of methamphetamine, bond set at $50,000 and continued to April 3.
•Brandon Kevin Stepp, auto burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, motion to revoke bond continued.
Report with attorney
•Tanner Lynn Isham, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, continued to June 10 at which time Isham is to return to court with an attorney.
