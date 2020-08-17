A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol recovered a stolen vehicle after an early morning motorist failed to dim his headlights.
The deputy also seized drugs and paraphernalia.
The incident occurred Aug. 2 on Genesis Rd. around 4 a.m., according to Deputy Brent Griffin’s report. The recovered vehicle had been reported stolen in DeKalb County.
Henry Thomas Butler, 31, no address available, Crossville, is charged with theft of property of up to $10,000, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.
Griffin wrote that after the vehicle passed without dimming lights, he turned around on the motorist and conducted a traffic stop. Crossville Police MPtl. Chrystal Massey assisted in the stop.
During a search of the suspect, a bag of white substance identified in the report as methamphetamine and weighing 3.07 grams was found. Also seized were two syringes, two cut straws and a glass pipe.
Butler was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
