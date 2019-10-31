Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies made several methamphetamine arrests in a short period of time during the week of Sept. 21, with all charged to face hearings in General Sessions Court.
The first arrest came around 3:35 a.m. at the Budget Inn on Hwy. 127 S. when deputies were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance between two women. One of those involved is identified as Nichole Lashae Horn, 26, 340 Wolf Creek Dr.
Deputy Kobe Cox wrote in his report that he received a consent to search Horn’s property and located a black pocketbook that he said contained six yellow capsules. She was taken into custody and while being searched at the jail, officers found 1.3 grams of a substance they believe to be meth.
Horn was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug (Gabapentin) and introducing contraband into a penal institution. Her bond was set at $11,500.
In the second incident the same day, four people in the same vehicle were arrested around 10:30 p.m. after a Honda Civic was stopped on Elmore Rd. for not having brake lights.
Arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of hydrocodone and simple possession of oxycodone were Steven Randall Coy, 31, 417 Deliverance Rd., Furrin, SC; Ronald James Davenport, 27, 1662 Turkey Blind Rd., Walterborrow, SC; Summer Lynn Iles, 21, 303 Rodgers Rd.; and Amber Nicole Goldman, 31, 419 Lakeshore Dr., Walterborough, SC. In addition, Iles was served a probation violation warrant.
Bond for Coy and Davenport was set at $206,000. Bond for Goldman was set at $26,000, and bond for Iles was set at $14,000.
