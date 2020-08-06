Andrew Nicholas Rich, 30, may have gotten his verbal shots in at a Cumberland County Criminal Court judge Wednesday, but the judge got the last word and gifted Rich with two contempts of court and 20 extra days in jail.
Later, Judge Wesley Bray mused, “I think that is my first F-bomb since taking the bench.”
Rich was in court on the deadline docket, having been indicted in October 2019 on charges of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary.
He was accused of breaking into the home of Mercedes Sherrill and firing a shotgun through a barricaded bedroom door where Sherrill and Caleb Young were. The two were shaken but otherwise not hurt.
Rich was first appointed representation of the Public Defender’s Office but later public defenders were replaced by another attorney. Rich announced in a previous hearing that he was dissatisfied with that attorney’s representation and the attorney announced a conflict with the defendant.
Ivy Gardner was then appointed to represent Rich, setting the stage for Wednesday’s hearing. Gardner filed a motion to withdraw from the case, citing a conflict with how to proceed between her and Rich.
Rich stood before Judge Bray and announced he wanted to “waive my right to counsel” and represent himself.
The judge cautioned Rich about the oral motion, and went to lengths explaining that Rich would be held to the same standards of court procedures licensed attorneys are held.
Bray asked if Rich had a law license, and Rich responded, “No.”
“I am going to deny your motion to waive counsel as I find it is not a knowingly decision.”
The hearing digressed and Bray announced he was appointing Crossville attorney Nathan Clouse as “elbow counsel.” This means Clouse would sit at the defense table and advise Rich on proper courtroom and evidentiary procedures.
Rich responded he would refuse counsel and Bray told Rich his hearing was over and asked he be taken from the courtroom for continuing to talk and slow down hearings in other cases.
Corrections officers quickly escorted Rich from the courtroom, but not before he stopped, turned to the judge, and said, “F— you.”
Bray responded quickly. “I find you in contempt of court and order ten days in jail.”
“Shut up,” Rich told the judge.
“Twenty days,” responded Bray as the door to the rear hallway closed. As the door closed, Rich could be heard telling the judge where he could go.
Later, corrections officers said that Rich continued to be conversational through the hallways and back to his jail cell.
Bray thanked Clouse for his willingness to enter the case and asked, “Are you sure you want to take this appointment?”
Clouse said he would be glad to assist the court and would try to talk to Rich before his next court appearance.
After the commotion died down, Bray suggested a mental evaluation might be in order. Gardner responded she had filed a motion for such an evaluation but was awaiting state approval on the request and payment for the evaluation.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley then rose and told the court that the DA’s office was preparing to file the same motion in hopes of speeding up the evaluation.
Bray continued the case to Sept. 9. Rich remains incarcerated, unable to make bond in the case.
