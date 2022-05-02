An unsettled week of weather is coming and it will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.
A few severe storms will be possible across Tennessee as the week goes along as the atmosphere will be getting more unstable each day.
April finished 2 degrees below normal with precipitation right at the average amount for the month, just over 5 inches in the city of Crossville.
The weather service had forecast April and May to be above normal in temperatures, but as I have said before, I am not a big believer in forecasts beyond two weeks.
During tornado season the Torcon index is mentioned by meteorologists.
The index indicates in a percentage the chance of a tornado striking within 50 miles of the location being discussed talking about.
As an example, if you heard it said an area has a tornado index of 5 in this area, it would mean a 50% chance of a tornado striking within 50 miles.
Anything from 4 up is worrisome but if level 6 or above is mentioned, you are in the danger zone.
