A fantastic week of weather is forecast ahead with sunny days and dry weather through Saturday. Afternoon highs will climb into the 50s for mid- to late week.
The next front will come on Sunday and drop our high temperatures into the upper 30s again.
The numbers are in for January, and temperatures were well below normal — about 3 degrees — and rainfall averaged 2-3 inches above normal. Most of the county picked up about 5-6 inches of rain during the month.
Cumberland Countians had our share of snowfall in January. Amounts were quite high but did vary quite a bit with 12 inches in parts of Cumberland County and over 16 in some areas of Fentress County.
