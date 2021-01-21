There will be a chance of scattered showers into the weekend. Rainfall was below normal for the first half of January but it is likely to pick up as the month goes along due to Gulf moisture.
The weather system on Saturday left about 1 to 2 inches of snow and there was a band near 3 inches from northwest Cumberland County to near Monterey and Clarkrange.
This week marks the 36th anniversary of the most severe cold wave on record in this area, Jan. 21, 1985. Temperatures dropped to 25 below zero at the Experiment Station in northwest Cumberland County, and 21 below zero at the Crossville Airport. A temperature of 29 below was reported in Greene County in East Tennessee and 28 below in Cannon County in the mid-state area.
Jamestown and Byrdstown dropped to minus 27, Smithville minus 24 and Cookeville and Sparta minus 22.
If you are looking for weather data or have a question, you can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net
