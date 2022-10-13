Moonlight shimmering through the canopy of trees casts an eerie glow on the darkened path ahead, on this moonlit night in the mid-1800s.
A lone horse and rider carefully picked their way along the shadowy old roadbed as they traveled toward home which was still a good two miles distant from this lonely, foreboding trail through the woods.
A woods that were still rife with wild animals such as bears, panthers, bobcats and wolves, thus both horse and rider kept a close watch of their surroundings as they pressed on toward home.
Normally they wouldn’t have been out at such a late hour, but the rider was a talented fiddler and had been to a neighboring barn dance where the revelers had danced well into the night to the lilt of his merry fiddle.
The memory of the merriment brought a smile to his face when, suddenly, his horse pricked up its ears and did an uneasy sidestep, quickly alerting him to the fact that something had spooked it, so he glanced around uneasily and that’s when he saw it.
The shadowy figure of a large, grey wolf came out of the woods to the side of the road and fell silently in step with them, easily keeping pace with the, by now, nervous and prancing horse.
He kept a firm grip on the reins but the frightened horse was beginning to be a handful as another wolf slipped out of the woods and fell into step alongside them, on the opposite side, and then another, and another, until finally the whole wolf-pack was in step with them in the darkened woods and the poor horse became frantic and was trying to run!
The seasoned rider was trying to contain the horse but, in its frightened state, it began to rear and plunge and fight the bit and the wolves began to get agitated and started crowding around them snapping and snarling and, in the mayhem, the rider was unseated from his horse landing smack-dab in the middle of all those wolves.
His horse bolted for home and the wolves gave chase giving the fiddler time to shinny up the nearest tree which, unfortunately for him, was little more than a sapling. Unbelievably, he noticed that he still had his fiddle case in hand, for he had been riding with it across his lap when unseated by his horse and had just instinctively grabbed it.
Well it didn’t take the wolves long to come back to him, for they had already figured out that he was much easier prey than the fast-moving horse, who was already well on its way home.
Quickly, the wolves began circling the tree and lunging up the length of it, snarling and snapping, and presenting a frightening spectacle to the treed fiddler, from his precarious perch, for suddenly they began a new tactic of gnawing at the base of the small tree and it began to sway and pitch. The fiddler realized his predicament for he wouldn’t stand a chance of getting away from this pack of hungry wolves, who were already doing some serious damage to the base of that sapling; he truly believed he was a goner, for it was just a matter of time before he would pitch headlong into their midst, for that tree was already weakening and beginning to lean.
So the beleaguered fiddler decided to himself, “Well, if I’m going to die, I’m going to play one last song on my fiddle,” so he quickly drew his fiddle and bow out of their case and drew the bow across the strings gingerly, before breaking into one of his high-pitched dancing jigs, which absolutely scared the daylights out of those gnawing wolves and they lit out for the surrounding hills, hightailing it outta there as quick as they could go!
The fiddler could scarcely believe his eyes and he laughed out loud. His treasured fiddle had sure saved him this night and he was sure proud that he had held on to it after being unseated by his terrified horse.
He stayed perched in his tree for awhile longer to make sure the wolves really had left the area, before descending to the roadbed and beginning his long walk home. After a spell of walking, he saw a bobbing light in the distance which turned out to be a search party made up of his kin, who had set out to look for him after his riderless horse returned home without him. They could scarcely believe it either when he told them how he had scared those wolves off with his beloved fiddle!
Believe it or not, this is a true story that was one of the many stories that Grandma used to tell to us when we were kids, sitting out on the front porch on cool summer evenings, listening to the grown-ups talk and totally mesmerized by the storytelling, as we pictured the scene of Uncle Billy and the wolves. For this beloved fiddler was none other than Grandma’s own Uncle Billy Hassler, who lived near Daddy’s Creek at Crab Orchard, TN, and the scene of this encounter with the wolves probably happened somewhere in the vicinity of the west side of Daddy’s Creek along the Old Walton Road which was the old stage road that ran parallel to what is now Hwy. 70 and I-40. (Glimpses of the old roadbed can still be found if you look closely.)
The Hasslers were well-known for their love of music and the violin/fiddle appeared to be an instrument for which they had a particular aptitude as Uncle Billy’s grandfather, Johan Adam Hassler, was said to have been “a great musician and studied under the old masters in Germany. It is said that when he wished to do so, he could call the birds and beasts from the surrounding forests with his enchanting violin.” (“Marker to Mexican War Veteran Dedicated at Crab Orchard, 5th” by Blanche Rymer Zielasko, Crossville Chronicle, Oct. 16, 1941)
Mama always said that she’d “never seen a Hassler that couldn’t sing or play a musical instrument of some kind.”
The history of the Hassler family and how they came to settle on Daddy’s Creek at “the Crab Orchard” (as Crab Orchard was called in frontier times) was due to the kindness of Johan Adam Hassler who, per family history, “rescued an injured Indian warrior from the seething waters of the Clinch River. The Indian belonged to the Chickasaw tribe and had received a broken leg in a skirmish with the whites. Adam nursed the Indian back to health until he was able to travel again at which time he returned to his own people. The Indians always loved Adam for this act of kindness and adopted him into their tribe as a brother. He would often accompany them on deer and bear hunts. Finally, the Indians traded him a large tract of land along Orontus River (now present-day Daddy’s Creek) in the heart of their beloved hunting grounds, the wilderness. Here, Adam established a small trading post where the old Spanish-Indian trail (DeSoto’s trail perhaps?) crossed Orontus River. This was known as Daddy’s Creek Inn about 1780 when the Walton Road (Avery Trace?) was built through the wilderness. After this region was created into the state of Tennessee in 1796, Adam obtained a title from the government for about 5,000 acres.
“Adam Hassler helped to establish the first Christian Church in the State at Post Oak, near Kingston, and Old Antioch Christian Church at Hebbertsburg, first community to be settled in this part of the Cumberlands, which is located several miles north of Crab Orchard.” (Zielasko, 1941)
Adam married Sophia Bingham and they raised a large family, including Levi Hassler, who was my great-great-grandfather (and Uncle Billy’s father!) and postmaster at Crab Orchard for many years before drowning in Daddy’s Creek while attempting to deliver the mail after his horse broke through the ice and he fell off the horse and was swept under the ice and down the creek ... poor Grandfather! Proof again though of how bad the winters used to be here in this area during the 1800s!
Even earlier history pinpoints that Johan Adam Hassler was the son of Revolutionary War soldier Michael Hassler II, who fought with Gen. Washington at Brandywine and also in the Battle of Germantown, receiving land as payment for his military service, and was reported to have walked all the way from Pennsylvania to what is now the Swan Pond area of Roane County near Kingston, TN, where he settled.
He was a skilled millwright and miller by trade, as evidenced by his building a mill on Main Poplar Creek near Oliver Springs which was known for its large volume of water and extensive flooding; thus, he had to be highly skilled in order to operate a mill at that particular location. (http://www.showmethebitticks.com/html-ja/nti/nti02807.htm ) Also, Hassler Mill Road near Harriman is named for the Hassler Mill that one of his sons also built in that area.
He (Michael II) and his wife, Christiana Gielsmann, are buried in the Swan Pond Methodist Church Cemetery in Emory Heights, Roane County, TN. (https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Hassler-194 ) Additionally, his father before him, Michael Hassler I, was originally from a Germanic speaking town in Hasli Val, Switzerland, and migrated to the Black Forest region of Germany before traveling to the New World aboard a ship called “Ann” which landed in America at Philadelphia, PA, on Sept. 28, 1749 where he and his wife, Margreta (which Grandma’s mother’s name was Margaret Ann Hassler Holloway thus a variation of this name was still being used by Margreta’s great-great-granddaughter these many years later) settled in Cordorus Township, York County, PA, and are buried in the old town cemetery there.
Michael I was a weaver by trade and left one loom to his son Michael and one to his son George. (https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Hassler-195 )
This is interesting family history to me for Grandma used to tell me of how her mother and grandmother were skilled weavers and wove the most beautiful coverlids and Mama still had her grandmother Margaret’s old loom during my childhood, although it has long since been lost to the ravages of time and decay. And all the aforementioned ladies were wonderful quilters too!
Thus, what a wonderfully rich history and heritage we have here in our region! It’s perhaps hard to visualize those early pioneer homesteads and byways of yesteryear while looking at our modern vistas that are bisected by highways and interstates crisscrossing the land today, but that history is still there and well worth the search for any who are interested in learning more about their forebears and their self-sufficient way of life.
And with that rich cultural heritage in mind, let’s now get to the winter weather forecasting traditions of my mother and her people in watching the signs of nature to see what winter may have in store for us! For those who may not be familiar with my Mama and her winter weather predicting traditions, here is a brief history.
Mama grew up in Crab Orchard, the baby of seven children born to Charley and Bertha Sherrill, and trotted along with her parents all over their small farm helping with various tasks including feeding chickens, gathering eggs, milking the cow, hoeing the garden, gathering fruit from the various fruit trees and putting it all up for the winter. She also carried in kindling and firewood for the stove, carried out ashes, toted water from the spring and a myriad of other tasks associated with farm life, asking a dozen questions as young children will do, and receiving patient answers from her kind and loving parents.
Her dad was very knowledgeable about woodslore and weather signs from watching nature and her mother was an excellent herbalist and they shared their knowledge with her, and she was an apt pupil with a great interest in the world of nature that surrounded her humble, mountain home thus she just soaked it all up like a little sponge.
She learned to watch the nature signs all around them for clues to impending weather changes for their comings and goings, their plantings and harvestings, their very survival, depended on it. They couldn’t switch on a TV and get the daily weather report like we do today and they didn’t have Doppler radar to show them when a cold front was moving in, so as Mama used to say “our very lives depended on it and there was a time when nature was all we had here in these mountains to predict the weather by, so we learned to be observant.”
They were outside most of the time, so they were indeed much more observant of their natural surroundings than we are today. They learned to watch how the wind would blow through the trees riffling the leaves to where you could see their undersides (which meant rain), the cloud formations (cloud banks hovering over the mountain tops in winter meant snow and a certain type of rippling clouds cascading across a summer sky was called “mare’s tails” and meant rain), animal behavior (such as scurrying squirrels hurriedly gathering nuts meant snow was on the way in winter and an old sow building a nest out of corncobs and sticks for her babies in winter meant snow was on the way too!), flocks of birds feeding hurriedly (meant snow was on the way in winter; also during the summer if the birds went to roost during a rain it meant the rain shower would be of short duration but if the birds continued feeding in the rain it meant it would rain all day), woolly worm markings (solid black meant a bad winter from beginning to end; black on both ends and brown in the middle meant the beginning and ending of winter would be harsh with a mild spell or lull in the middle), cows laying down in the winter (meant it was going to snow), thick fur on animals (meant a cold, hard winter was on the way), thick bark on the trees and thick foliage (meant a harsh winter was coming), heavy mast crop (which is hickory nuts, acorns, and black walnuts and back in the olden days, before the blight got them, chestnuts too) also meant a bad winter was on the way.
These and many more nature signs were things that our pioneer forefathers practiced all the time and was what my mother was still following well into the 20th century even after it became unpopular to do so and she gladly shared her observations with her family and friends and quite accidentally became famous for it when she casually mentioned in her little newspaper column of community news that everybody had better fill their coal piles and wood bins high this year (1959) for, if we got a snow for every early morning fog she had counted the previous August, we were going to be in for a humdinger of a winter for she had counted 12 early morning fogs which meant 12 snows for winter!
Boy was she ever right! We got those snows and more, for over the course of the winter, they received over 60 inches of total snow accumulation, and the editor of the newspaper remembered her warning and posted it on the front page of his newspaper. Then the Nashville Tennesseean did a news story too off of that one, and then it went nationwide, via AP and UPI news sources, and the rest, as they say, was history.
Mama became much sought after every year, for the next 40 years (right up until her death in year 2000) for her winter weather prediction using the signs of nature. Thus we still gladly share her precious traditions with nature lovers everywhere and love and appreciate you all for your continued interest in old-timey weather predicting! So without further adieu, let’s see what this winter’s weather is stacking up to be!
Folks, it’s looking like it’s going to be another hard winter, for I counted 11 early morning fogs in the month of August with five of them being heavy and six of them light! So its looking like its going to be a snowy winter for sure and cold for the light fogs indicate what Mama always called “blue darter snows” which is just a light skiff of snow that barely covers the ground but the ground has to be really cold for it to linger and not melt off quick thus our indicator for a cold winter! Also, although I haven’t seen many woolly worms yet, the ones that have been spotted are solid black which means a bad winter from beginning to end! Additionally, the mast crop is very heavy this year with hickory nuts, acorns and black walnuts galore plus the apple trees are loaded this year, too, with my one lone tree that is still bearing is having its greatest output in years! I’ve already put up 26 gallon bags of sliced, sugared apples in the freezer, with more to go, and the last time that apple tree produced like that we had a rough winter, so we’d better watch out! Also the cornhusks on corn are thick this year, which is another nature sign to watch for, and the spider webs are thick this year too. We also had a big hornet’s nest in the field by our house earlier in the summer before some critter knocked it down, but it was a big one and hung low to the ground which is another sign of a hard winter. Too, the persimmon seeds are revealing spoons this year which is another snow indicator meaning “shoveling snow.” So better pile your woodpiles high for it’s looking like it’s going to be a humdinger this winter! Stay warm and Happy Fall Ya’ll!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.