A day-long argument over one man bringing a female to another man’s culminated in the exchange of shots and the arrest of two men on felony charges, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office report.
Chase Michael Welch, 19, 401 Sullivan Dr., is charged with one count of aggravated felony assault and six counts of reckless endangerment, according to Deputy Kobe Cox’s report.
William Keith Hayes, 22, 52 HB Farm Rd., is charged with one count of aggravated felony assault.
Last Monday around 4 p.m. Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and Crossville Police were called to the area of Sullivan Dr., just east of Brookhaven subdivision, on a report of shots being exchanged between two people.
When officers arrived, police seized an AR-15 rifle lying in the yard with one round in the chamber and an ammunition clip nearby. A 9 .mm handgun, with at least one round discharged, was recovered from a vehicle at the residence.
Witnesses and the two men arrested agreed that shots had been exchanged between the two suspects after a day of arguing between the two. Present when the shots were fired were two juveniles inside the house, the mother of one of the suspect’s mother and two additional women. The two women were outside the residence when the weapons were discharged.
Cox wrote in his report that Hayes said the two had started arguing when Hayes brought a female over to spend the night at Welch’s home without asking permission to do so. Chase agreed that the dispute was over an unannounced house guest and that in order to try and calm Hayes down, “he decided to shoot his gun.”
Hayes said he next heard a bullet pass by and strike a nearby tree. Several gunshots struck the residence, according to the report.
After all present provided statements, the two men were taken to the Justice Center and charged. Bond for Welch was set at $18,000 and for Hayes at $6,000. Both will appear later in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.