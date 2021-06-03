A former White County sheriff’s deputy and Cumberland County reserve deputy died May 26 in a vehicle mishap when a wrecker he was working on rolled out of gear. Funeral services were held Saturday for Ron Miller, 48, Old Ridge Rd., at the Neverfail Church with a host of towing service trucks from the area participating in a procession.
Miller was owner/operator of Ron’s Towing which he ran from his home.
Emergency personnel were called to Old Ridge Rd. on a report of a wreck with injuries and arrived to find a county firefighter performing CPR on a man lying on the ground.
Investigation showed Miller was working on a 2004 Ford F650 rollback wrecker when the vehicle rolled backwards and traveled down a hill. Miller, who was working underneath the tow truck, was unable to get out of the way and suffered severe internal injuries.
In addition to his work with and supporting law enforcement, Miller was active in the Boy Scouts program and was well known in the western end of Cumberland County.
