A former Fentress County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with theft following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into fuel purchases.
Investigators say Johnny Dishman purchased at least $8,856.53 in fuel for his personnel vehicle using his county-authorized fuel credit card. The bulk of the purchases were made when Dishman was not working.
According to a press release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Dishman admitted to investigators he began using the county fuel credit card to buy fuel for his personal vehicle “a couple of years ago.” He continued to do so until he was placed on administrative leave in March 2020.
Dishman formally resigned from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office June 15, 2020.
Comptroller investigators are also questioning an additional $1,053.02 in fuel purchases made by Dishman.
The Fentress County Grand Jury indicted Dishman in June on one count of theft over $2,500, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and one count of official misconduct.
In addition to the charges against Dishman, the investigative report also noted deficiencies in policies and oversight by the sheriff’s office. Deputies were not required to keep receipts and monthly reconciliations were not conducted. Policies were also outdated and did not reflect current practices of the department.
“The Fentress County Sheriff’s Department must take steps to strengthen its policies and procedures surrounding fuel purchases,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “These policies may include requiring deputies to keep receipts or maintain a log of fuel purchases and performing monthly reconciliations to ensure deputies’ reported purchases match the monthly fuel bill.”
If you suspect fraud, waste, or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at: tncot.cc/fraud.
