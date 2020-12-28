One of three persons described as homeless was arrested earlier this month after going on a shopping spree with money one of them took from a lost wallet found on the sidewalk in front of a business. While thousands of dollars was reported missing, the majority of cash stolen was used to purchase a motel room, bicycles, food, drugs and tattoos, a police report states. Charged with theft of property of up to $10,000 and possession of methamphetamine is Blake Sims, 25, no address available. On Dec. 6, a 67-year-old Diane St. man reported to police that he believed a homeless man he had befriended had stolen his wallet, which contained personal identification and $10,000 in cash. He had met the homeless person in the Woodmere Mall area and later heard some homeless people were spending a lot of money around town, according to Crossville Police SPlt. Kenneth Keen’s report. The investigation, joined by MPtl. Chrystal Massey, led officers to develop suspects in the case and to the Red Roof Inn, where they found two men and two woman staying at the motel. All three talked with officers, with Sims telling police that he “did not steal anything” and found the wallet on the sidewalk outside Dairy Queen. He removed cash from the wallet and dropped it back down where he found it, according to the statement. Statements from others, however, claimed the wallet was found outside a business in Woodmere Mall and taken to the Crossville Recreation Park, where a large sum of cash was taken and the wallet tossed into a drainage ditch. The wallet was recovered. A search of Sims and the room produced 2.87 grams of meth in a coat pocket, $2,146 in cash found stuffed in several pockets of clothing police said belonged to Sims, around 20 syringes, new bicycles, clothing, food and new tattoos on Sims’ face. Officers checked a booking sheet photo taken a few days earlier when Sims was incarcerated on an unrelated charge. In addition to evidence seized at the motel, a cellphone reportedly belonging to Sims was also seized. Sims was placed under $18,000 bond and is to make an appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.

