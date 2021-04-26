After an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community events are set to make a comeback in 2021.
The Crossville City Council approved road closures in the downtown area for the following events:
•Christy’s Pub Grub block party June 26 from noon to 5 p.m. The event coincides with the Crossville Cruisers monthly cruise-in downtown
•Pro-Troop Rally July 3 at the Cumberland County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to noon, returning after a two-year hiatus
•Cumberland County High School Homecoming Parade Oct. 21
City Manager Greg Wood said there will be a number of softball tournaments at Centennial Park this year and, for the first time, soccer tournaments at the Duer Soccer Complex.
He hopes those events could spur more visitors to stay in Cumberland County and increase the city’s hotel-motel tax revenue.
The city has collected $86,367 in hotel-motel taxes this fiscal year, down from $108,574 in the 2019-’20 fiscal year.
“Hotel-motel tax still hasn’t bounced back,” Wood told the council. “But the tournaments should help the bottom line.”
Other city revenues remain strong despite the pandemic. The city has collected $7.14 million against a budget of $8.3 million for the fiscal year, which continues through June 30. The city collected $720,236.25 in March, representing retail activity in January.
The city has also collected $548,891 in wholesale beer tax compared to $472,877 this time last year, and $469,568 in liquor tax income compared to $373,434 last year.
“They beat our forecasts, which were already up some,” Wood said.
In other business, the council approved buying new tasers to equip officers with the Crossville Police Department.
The $136,349.13 purchase will be made with five installments, with $17,669.13 due this year and annual payments of $29,670. The agreement includes replacement batteries and cartridges throughout the contract term.
The tasers will replace 43 units that are 10-15 years old.
Wood said the old units were not reliable. The new units will have the capability to shoot twice.
Chief Jessie Brooks said, “Anything electronic that’s exposed to the elements all the time will give out.”
The council also approved a $30,000 bid for fireworks at the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
