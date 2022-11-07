Crossville’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at War Memorial Park near the Cumberland County Courthouse.
The Cumberland County Community Band will offer patriotic music selections beginning at about 10:30 a.m.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox will serve as the master of ceremonies with Chaplain Jerry Brownstead offering the invocation.
The Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard will post the colors, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by Teri Utsey. The Community Band will then perform a service song medley, followed by the recognition of veterans by Cox.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster will issue their mayoral proclamations before introducing the guest speaker, Cameron Sexton, speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives.
The ceremony will close with closing remarks by Cox, a benediction by Brownstead and patriotic music selections from the Community Band.
Several schools have also announced Veterans Day programs this week.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Crab Orchard Elementary
240 School Rd.
9 a.m.
Cumberland County
High School
660 Stanley St.
2 p.m.
(The calendar in the Scene is incorrect — the event will be held Thursday)
Friday, Nov. 11
Brown Elementary
3766 Dunbar Rd.
9 a.m.
Pleasant Hill Elementary
486 W. Main St.
8 a.m.
Homestead Elementary
3889 Hwy. 127 S.
1:30 p.m.
Martin Elementary
1362 Miller Ave.
9 a.m.
Pine View Elementary
349 Daysville Rd.
8 a.m.
