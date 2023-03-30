A Cumberland County man accused of fleeing law enforcement officers during a traffic stop pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest earlier this month and received a three-year sentence to serve.
Dennis Verily Johnson, 48, is to serve the three years at 30% as a Range 1 offender with credit for 13 days already served in the county jail.
Johnson was accused of fleeing from Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on Feb. 18. He entered the plea by information, bypassing presentation of evidence to the county grand jury.
Several unrelated guilty pleas were entered, including two for possession of meth for sell. Both of those cases netted eight-year sentences.
Other guilty pleas entered before Judge Gary McKenzie include:
• Tyler Raymond Hudson, 45, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received an eight-year sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender at 30%. Fine and court costs were waived, but Hudson is to forfeit a weapon seized during the arrest. He was given credit for 29 days already served.
The charge stems from a Dec. 15, 2022, traffic stop on Hwy. 70 E. Hudson fled to Godsey Rd., where he abandoned his vehicle and fled a short distance on foot. Remaining charges were dropped.
• Derrick Justin Hicks, 37, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and received an eight-year sentence to serve.
Fine and court costs were waived and Hicks is being given credit for 18 days already served.
The charge stems from a Feb. 13 search during which meth and scales were seized.
• Nikki Jo Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband into a penal institution and was granted judicial diversion.
Diversion will allow Johnson to have the charge removed from her record if she successfully completes all terms and conditions of her three-year probation.
The charge accuses Johnson of providing Suboxone to her boyfriend, who was an inmate in the county jail.
• Christopher M. Kennedy, 49, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony reckless endangerment and qualified for judicial diversion. If Kennedy successfully completes a two-year probation period, he will be allowed to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record.
Kennedy is given credit for 13 days served but must forfeit the weapon seized.
• Gary Allen Martin, 60, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a firearm by a felon and received a two-year sentence with a sentencing hearing to be held April 28 to determine how that sentence will be served.
The charge stems from a June 6, 2022, altercation in Lake Tansi during which a weapon was involved.
• Summer Lee Williams, 25, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
The charge stems from an arrest by a sheriff’s deputy on Oct. 4, 2021.
