The pandemic affected all aspects of society including schools, which had to adjust to an unprecedented event by developing an education plan featuring a hybrid of classroom and home teaching.
To mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19 on public educational intuitions and aid in recovery efforts, Congress approved nearly $200 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) federal grant funds for schools and districts around the country.
Tennessee’s slice of the pie is several billion dollars, and Cumberland County schools will be allocated some $24 million over three phases. That money has allowed local schools to provide a safe environment for students and staff and mitigate the effects of the pandemic on learning.
“The focus of ESSER 1.0 funds was to help prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Ina F. Maxwell, director of schools for Cumberland County. “There also was an emphasis on providing the technology to aiding the teachers when it came to remote learning.”
The Tennessee Department of Education disperses the ESSER funds based on needs assessments submitted by school districts and other schools. Under federal guidelines, the funds from the first two phases were earmarked for assessments, identifying and addressing unfinished learning, institutional materials, after school/extended day, summer learning, professional development, mental health services, teacher pay, and software, hardware, connectivity.
Cumberland County was allocated nearly $1.7 million in ESSER 1.0 funds starting in March 2020. The program reimburses the school system for approved expenses, with purchases reimbursed within 7-10 days after the receipts were submitted to the state. The list of expenditures purchased with ESSER 1.0 funds is a long and varied one and includes 150 hand sanitizer dispensers and stands, face masks, face shields, 2,047 Chromebooks, unemployment compensation, and non-certified substitute pay.
The ESSER 2.0 funds totaled over $6.7 million for Cumberland County schools and focused on making up student learning loss related to the pandemic. The needs assessment was submitted this past winter.
“They want to know what the true needs are and how you’re serving them,” Maxwell said. Thus far, $950,000 has been spent, all on employee bonuses that were paid in April.
“The state said we could use the funds for that,” said Maxwell, noting the bonuses were for the additional burden staff had to carry due to COVID-19.
Other planned expenditures for ESSER 2.0 funds, which under federal and state guidelines must spent by September 2023, include alternative and special education programs, building construction and improvements and the hiring of a learning loss coordinator, whose job, in simplest terms, is to catch the students back up and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on their learning.
That leaves ESSER 3.0, providing over $15.1 million in funds that can be used until September 2024.
The Tennessee Department of Education requires that 20% of the funds be spent on the mitigation of COVID-19.
The district is in the process of acquiring input from “stakeholders,” which include parents, teachers, elected officials and special groups, on how they’d like to see the money spent. Based on that input, a needs and spending plan will be developed and submitted to the state for approval by Aug. 27.
Other possible expenditures include before and after school programs, summer school, interventions and building improvements.
“ESSER funding will promote opportunities that we wouldn’t have had otherwise,” Maxwell said. “They’ve had a tremendous impact on the entire school family.”
Stephanie R. Barnes, chief academic officer, said they’ve struck it rich, in a manner of speaking, when it comes to getting the ESSER funds.
“It’s like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” she said. “It opens opportunities for students, educators and all district employees. ESSER will affect everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.