At its monthly meeting Sept. 23, the Cumberland County Board of Education approved proposed expenditures of $5.8 million for the federally funded ESSER 2.0. Among the budget items was $1.4 million for HVAC.
That amount didn’t get a warm reception from board member Teresa Boston.
“We’ve spent $1.2 million on HVAC since 2017,” said Boston, who voted against the motion to pass the ESSER 2.0 budget. “Now we’re proposing another $1.4 million. I think someone like TVA could evaluate our system and not charge us. We have some really, really old units that need to be looked at so we can save money and be more efficient. This needs to be done.”
Last week, at the budget committee meeting, Boston repeated her position. “I want to know how we can best apply these funds for HVAC,” she said.
Ina Maxwell, director of schools, noted that HVAC cost estimates come from the maintenance department – people who work with this equipment. Their recommendations are:
• Phoenix High School — Eight units, two gym fans, two louvers
• North Cumberland Elementary School — One unit, two gym fans
• Brown Elementary School — 10 units, two gym fans
• Cumberland County High School — 12 units;
• Homestead Elementary School — Nine units
• Martin Elementary School — Two units
• Stone Memorial High School — 19 units
• Stone Elementary School — 14 units
• Pleasant Hill Elementary School — Six units
• Pine View Elementary School — Eight units, two mini-splits
• South Cumberland Elementary School — Seven units
Board member Robert Safdie said he’d be surprised if an evaluation could be done for less than $50,000.
Later in the September board meeting, under old business, Boston made a motion to have the central office make inquiries regarding an evaluation of the district’s HVAC systems. The motion passed.
Last week, at the budget committee meeting, Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, reported they’ve met with one company regarding HVAC and are exploring others. She added they want to make decisions with ESSER 2.0 funds, which must be used by June 30, 2023.
The $5.8 million in ESSER 2.0 funds make up more than half of the $10.5 million the district is receiving for 2021-’22 through federal programs.
Also included in the ESSER 2.0 budget is $600,000 for playground equipment at nine elementary schools. Each school has the option of purchasing additional playground equipment up to $50,000 each. An additional $10,000 per school is allocated for ground preparation, installation and mulch. Additionally, $360,000 is allocated for outdoor learning facilities at Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School and, if the budget allows, at Phoenix High School and all nine elementary schools.
The cost for the bleacher replacement, playground equipment and outdoor learning facilities is $1.96 million, which is $140,000 more than the budgeted amount and allows for inflation and increased labor prices. If bids come in over estimates, the additional funds may be used. If projects come in under budget, Federal Programs would send the revisions back to the board for approval.
Gyms at five schools are about to get some upgraded seating.
Based on maintenance inspections, work orders and requests from principals, $1 million in ESSER 2.0 funds will go toward gym bleacher replacement. This includes $350,000 for both sides at Cumberland County High School; $100,000 at Martin Elementary and $175,000 apiece for South Cumberland, North Cumberland and Pleasant Hill Elementary schools. An additional $25,000 is allocated for as needed bleacher repairs.
The ESSER 2.0 budget likewise calls for $825,000 for window and door replacement.
“We have windows leaking and old doors that need to be replaced,” Maxwell said.
An estimated $68,750 is allocated for each school for replacement windows and exterior doors to improve ventilation. The principal and the maintenance and custodial staffs at each school will determine the locations for the new windows and doors.
The estimated $2.25 million for HVAC and door and window replacement is $250,000 under the budgeted amount, allowing for inflation and increased labor costs.
Another topic of discussion was bullying.
Melissa Courtney addressed the board and the extreme bullying issues she said exists in the schools.
“My son, who attends Pleasant Hill, has been threatened,” Courtney said. “The students need a voice. Is there something we can actively do? The kids desperately need our help. Is there a budget and, if so, what are we doing with it?”
Board member Rebecca Hamby, chairman of the safety committee, told Courtney they’re being pro-active when it comes to the issue while noting they don’t have a specific budget to combat bullying. When bullying does take place, she said the parent or guardian should contact the principal or vice principal at the school and, if the situation is life threatening, go to the school resource officer or police. Hamby noted that Bikers Against Bullying is involved in helping spread the anti-bullying message in schools.
The pandemic and the mandating of masks remained a controversial topic, with both sides expressing their opinions to the board. While Randall Norris advocated mask and vaccine mandates in the schools, David Stout said COVID-19 has become a political football. He urged the board to stay out of mask mandates and focus on learning loss.
Safdie remains a proponent of mask mandates. He said more than 30 faculty members and more than 700 students tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 42,000 lost hours in thee classroom. He made five motions pertaining to the wearing of masks and one asking Maxwell to promote employee vaccinations. He failed to receive a second on any of the motions.
Chairman Jim Inman said four nurses in Cumberland County told him last year that putting masks on the students is the worst thing they can do.
The school system reported four students and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Oct. 22 following a week off for fall break. There were 12 students and three staff members quarantining due to exposure to the virus.
