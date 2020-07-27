A Rhea County man took advantage of officers being distracted by a female he was traveling with and fled on foot, with his hands still in cuffs.
He was apprehended hours later, still wearing the police bracelets.
His female accomplice failed in her own attempt to run away from her own arrest.
Jeffery Willis Flynn, 24, 1680 Muddy Creek Rd., Spring City, is charged with theft of property, escape, felon in possession of a weapon and vandalism. He was also served two probation violation warrants, the original reason he was taken into custody.
Jessica Buchanan, 39, 23 McKinley Lane, is charged with resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and was served a probation violation warrant.
The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. July 23 in Highland Square near the Goody’s store. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Kemmer received information that a man was seen by a passerby going through a woman’s purse.
While responding to the call, Crossville Police Sptl. Brandon Griffin was notified that the man and woman were wanted on outstanding warrants and that Kemmer had located the pair in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze in the shopping center parking lot.
Griffin wrote in his arrest report that once Flynn was in custody, he attempted to take Buchanan into custody, but the woman allegedly pulled away from him and attempted to run from the scene.
She was quickly apprehended, but while officers were placing her into custody, Flynn allegedly broke free and ran toward the KFC restaurant.
He crossed Hwy. 70 W. — still in handcuffs — and into a wooded area by the Tennessee National Guard Armory.
Crossville police and sheriff’s deputies converged on the scene and set up a perimeter while tracking dogs were brought in to assist in the search.
Around 10 p.m., Sgt. Jake Brink located Flynn on Pinewood Dr. after receiving a report of a man walking in the area wearing handcuffs.
When retaken into custody, police found a file in Flynn’s position and evidence he had attempted to file the handcuffs off his wrists.
Flynn is a convicted felon and is banned from owning a firearm. He denied knowledge of a rifle found in the trunk of the vehicle that Buchanan identified as being in Flynn’s possession.
Both will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.