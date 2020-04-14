Volunteers with the Upper Cumberland Baptist Association had to delay their departure from Crossville Tuesday morning to assist in storm relief efforts in the Chattanooga area.
They were missing chainsaws, nailers and a generator from their supply trailers.
“The guys went to get their personal chainsaws to use this week,” said Kirk Casey.
Six Cumberland County volunteers will be working in the areas of Hamilton and Bradley counties hit by a tornado Sunday night. The storm left killed two people in Hamilton County, one in Marion County and seven in Murray County, Georgia. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed.
Casey said the teams will work through Friday, though the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief organization would likely remain active in the area for several weeks. They work in coordination with state, federal and local emergency management agencies.
“The good thing about being in Tennessee is people help people,” Casey said. “A lot of times, our work is less because neighbors are helping neighbors.”
The theft of chainsaws was reported to the Crossville Police Department Tuesday morning. Casey said the equipment was last used in Cumberland County when volunteers helped residents affected by heavy winds and severe storms March 29. They worked in the Pleasant Hill and Deer Creek areas.
When he checked the trailers used to house the disaster relief equipment this morning, the equipment was gone.
Individuals who would like to support disaster relief efforts of the organization can contact the Cumberland Count Baptist Association at 931-484-1858.
