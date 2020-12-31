One person received minor injuries last month in a bizarre crash on a city street caused by the arm of a digger swung free, struck objects on the side of the road and then toppled onto a passing vehicle.
The motorist injured was identified as Taneaka Marie York, 30. The address field on the report was blacked out and is unknown. Her injuries were described as non-life threatening.
The driver of the truck pulling the trailer from which the backhoe tractor fell was identified as Harold D. Essex, 49. The address field on the report was also blacked out.
The incident occurred Dec. 16 on W. Adams St. near the Highland Vet Clinic and near the intersection with Azalia St. around 7:44 a.m., according to Ptl. Ethan Wilson’s report.
Essex was driving a 2017 Ford F35 pickup pulling the backhoe on a trailer west on W. Adams St. when the digging arm suddenly swung free, striking a road sign and then a utility pole.
The impact with the pole caused the backhoe to topple from the trailer onto a 2005 Nissan Maxima driven by York and traveling in the opposite direction.
The crash scene occurred during early morning rush traffic and caused a delay for motorists on their way to work.
Essex was cited for failure to exercise due care.
