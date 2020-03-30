The show will go on — just virtually.
With its popular “In the House” music series on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Grinder House Coffee Shop is now bringing together housebound fans and performers online through 30-minute “Stuck in the House” concerts.
“It’s a win-win for everyone on multiple levels,” said owner Asa Reese. “It’s not just an escape. It helps the artist. It helps people to get their minds off of stuff. It’s really amazing what it does.”
The concerts can be seen on Grinder House’s Facebook page every Tuesday and Friday at 7 p.m. until the coffee shop reopens. The series kicked off March 24 with a live performance by The Young Fables, a modern traditional country duo comprised of three-time American Idol vet Laurel Wright and guitarist and vocalist Wesley Lunsford.
“Laurel and Wes, they’re absolutely incredible people,” Reese said.
Wright and Lunsford were the first artists to reach out to Grinder House after it closed its door. Their call came one day after Reese had contacted the internet radio station WMFC Jams about figuring out “a way to get artists back in front of people.”
Facebook Live was a clear choice. Over the past three years, more than 200 singer-songwriters have played at the coffee shop on Friday nights, and many of their performances could be heard simultaneously on heard on WMFC Jams and watched on Facebook.
“But it was never for any type of donation or contribution to the artist,” Reese explained. “Because they were live in our shop, they were getting their tips during the live show, but we broadcasted live to help promote the artists themselves.”
So during these “Stuck in the House” concerts, the musicians’ PayPal information will be displayed to encourage viewers to support the artists with a virtual tip. They can donate before, after or during the concert. All the proceeds will go straight to the artists.
“Every little bit helps at this point,” said Reese.
He noted that The Young Fables were pleased with the results of their show, which streamed from their living room for about 40 minutes. The online audience was generous with their comments as the couple performed some of their original songs and took requests like “Angel from Montgomery” and “Purple Rain.” Reese estimated that 150 people watched the show, which was shared with about 1,800 others.
“We’re so glad to be back at Grinder House in any capacity, even if it is only on Facebook,” said Lunsford during the performance. “Hopefully, we’ll see you live again soon.”
Jamie Anderson followed up their performance on Friday, with donations from his show going to victims of the March 3 tornadoes.
The Grinder House was set to host a Tennessee Strong Songwriters Showcase on March 28 to help with tornado relief. Although they still want to support that effort, Reese said he and Angela Chastain, owner, are now considering a show to help out their employees instead.
“One thing Angela and I have bounced around is taking 10% of whatever donations are made and giving it to our staff because they are filing for unemployment right now,” he said.
Reese explained that they closed the shop out of concern for those with compromised immune systems. They are following the recommendations set by the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They hope to reopen by April 7. If not, the virtual concerts will continue.
“Once we’re opened, but others are still sheltering in place, we are considering continuing them and possibly doing a Friday and Saturday night show to get the artists that we had to cancel back in to do a show and continue to earn money,” he said.
Until then Reese encourages everyone to support the musicians “stuck in the house.” Next up will be The Nouveaux Honkies on March 31 and Deltora Reed on April 3. Check out www.facebook.com/grinderhousecoffee for additional concerts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.