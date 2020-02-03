The siren blazes a trail ahead of the ambulance, with vehicles stopping to let it pass.
Chris Kemmer and Jesse Bosak, paramedics with Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services, are on their way to a patient just outside the Crossville city limits.
While en route, the emergency radio relays four more medical calls. In a matter of minutes, every ambulance stationed in the city limits is dispatched and the paramedics and EMTs seeing to patients.
Kemmer and Bosak continue to get information from the dispatcher about their patient — information that helps them determine what they may need to do when they arrive.
If the call is for cardiac symptoms, dispatch may call for a first responder to provide CPR as the paramedics are en-route or for a deputy who could drive the ambulance and allow the two paramedics to focus on their patient. Or, information may point to need for help lifting the patient.
When they arrive, a family member directs them inside the house to a patient. Soon, they’re bringing her to the ambulance to take her to Cumberland Medical Center, where she can be seen by a doctor.
Kemmer takes the patient’s medical history as Bosak drives back toward town, this time without lights and sirens because their patient is stable. Kemmer starts an IV. In some cases, he will draw blood, too. These small steps can speed up lab tests and medication when they arrive at the hospital.
A blood sugar test finds the patient has a high glucose level. Kemmer asks about medication and meals, and starts an IV of fluids to help bring down the number.
“We may only have our patients with us for a short time, but we try to do what we can to improve their condition,” he said.
When they arrive at CMC, they transfer their patient into the hospital’s care. Then, they return to the main station on Southbend Dr. to clean the ambulance, restock any supplies they used and complete their paperwork. Each call can keep an ambulance in service for 45 minutes to an hour — sometimes longer. Paperwork adds another 15 to 20 minutes.
The EMS staff start their day at 7 a.m., and they stay at work until the next day at 7 a.m.
The EMS crew laughs and jokes as they meet back at the main station following the spate of calls. Some are there briefly while they restock and clean the ambulance. Others will be there waiting until the next call.
The county has eight ambulances in service. Seven operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The other operates 16 hours a day. More than 40 emergency medical personnel work for the service, with two people providing office and billing support and a supervisor.
Bosak says he fell into the career. He became an EMT because the training required only a few months.
"I ended up loving it," he said. He soon went back to school to become a paramedic. He's been working in the field for eight years, six as a paramedic.
“I like the patient care," he said. "You meet a lot of interesting people. You get to know people and develop a good rapport."
Kemmer grew up around emergency services, with a stepfather and brother working with the fire department. But he preferred patient care. He’s worked for Cumberland County EMS for nine years, seven years as a paramedic.
With a nod to the old saying find a job you love doing, Kemmer said, “I haven’t worked a day in nine years. I love this job and everybody here.”
EMS Director Chris Miller said EMS services across the country have faced challenges recruiting and retaining personnel.
“More are retiring and getting out of the business than are going to school,” he said.
The stress of the job, hours and pay can lead people to find new careers. A 2011 study by the Journal of Emergency Medical Services found the average tenure for a paramedic is 6.5 years. Cumberland County, however, has many employees with 25 to 30 years of EMS service.
“We’ve got good folks who are setting the bar really high, and we’re going to keep it there,” Miller said.
Several years ago, the county struggled to fill open positions. In 2017, faced with losing entry-level hires to other communities, the county created a basic EMT position. EMTs must complete their advanced EMT certification within a year.
The department also launched a job shadowing program with the local high schools, and a private scholarship was established to help send interested students to the EMT program.
Perrianna Evans received the first scholarship. She logged about 200 hours in the job shadowing program her senior year of high school and then enrolled in the EMT program. The county hired her after graduation two years ago.
She loves the work and where she works.
"It's a big family — you see them more than your family sometimes," she said.
She enjoys the ever-changing circumstances, adding she wouldn't enjoy a job that developed into a routine.
"It's different every day," she said.
Miller said the job shadowing program has helped the department recruit young EMTs. They’ve also been able to hire experienced individuals from other services.
Many of the staff have also sought out more training and certifications. All paramedics are certified to use ventilators — an important training since Cumberland County has the only nursing facility in the Upper Cumberland with a ventilator unit. That requires six hours of training with refresher courses every six months.
Several staff members are Nationally Registered Paramedics or EMTs which allows them to work in other states, but that also requires continuing education beyond the state’s requirements.
Six employees hold critical care licensure. Miller said the Upper Cumberland Health Care Coalition reimburses the cost of the licensure, but the county doesn’t offer an increase in pay for individuals with the certification.
“That’s an intense training they’ve gone above and beyond to seek out,” he said. “That shows they’re committed to being the best. It’s not about money. They want to do what’s best for the service and the people of Cumberland County.”
Overall, he said staff morale is high thanks to support from the county commission and county mayor.
Kemmer thanked the county for helping the department make progress in terms of training and equipment.
"The equipment they gave us are the things that have allowed us to do and impact how we can operate,” he said.
Each ambulance is equipped with ventilators, heart monitors and video laryngoscopes. The heart monitors transmit information to Cumberland Medical Center and, soon, to Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
"The cardiologist can see what I've got happening while we're on our way," Kemmer explained. "We skip one step. They can go right to the cath lab."
Kemmer has had a few of those situations, and he still sees one of his patients in the community — recovered and back to his old job.
"There aren't a lot of times where you can make a huge difference in a person's life," Kemmer said. "We gave him the best opportunity we could. To see him walking around, those times make up for the times you're not able to make a difference."
Grants also provided for new power stretchers. Miller has applied for funding to add load systems to ambulances, which will make it easier for EMS personnel to load stretchers into the ambulance.
“It’s going to become mandated, but it is a pricey thing and we’re trying to secure a grant for that,” Miller said.
On the horizon, Miller intends to apply for grants to purchase automatic CPR machines, called LUCAS machines. This device continues to provide high-quality chest compressions while the paramedic administers medication or completes other tasks.
"I used it on three calls, and two survived," Kemmer said. "With those statistics, it's worth it."
Next edition: County works to improve response times
