EMS revenue collections have been a continuous sore spot for Cumberland County.
But since the first of the year, those collections have ended each month in the black. April’s collections, the latest figures available, show $20,072 over the $366,667 projected to be collected for the month.
“We still, for the year to date, are down about $82,583 based upon our budget projections,” Finance Director Nathan Brock reported to the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee Tuesday.
Committee chair Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, chose to look at it another way.
“We’re climbing out of the hole,” she said.
Officials hope to collect $4.4 million in EMS revenue for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
From July-December 2022, monthly collections showed deficits ranging from $18,478 in November to $51,043 in October.
Then, the tide turned in January, when collections exceeded $2,455 over monthly projections.
Revenues have continued to exceed the $366,667 monthly projections in February, $26,605; and March, $44,901.
Another EMS matter, an $89,100 budget amendment for three ambulance remounts, was forwarded to the full commission to be considered during its April 17 meeting.
The bid for the remounts exceeded the commission $285,000 budgeted for them, Brock said.
“The [EMS] director, when he presented his budget, used numbers that had been quoted to him at that time,” Brock added.
Other budget amendments approved by the committee include:
•$265 for Soil Conservation for travel, moved from the legal notices line item
•$237.86 for General Sessions Court for travel, with $138.35 moved from office supplies and $99.51 moved from data-processing equipment line items
•$8,500 for the health department for building maintenance, moving $5,000 from line items for other supplies and materials, and drugs and medical supplies, and $3,500 from office supplies
•$3,500 for a postage machine, related supplies and equipment for the County Clerk’s office, moving the money from the restricted-for-technology line item
Also approved was the sale of a surplus 1994 New Holland tractor with boom mower attachment to the town of Pleasant Hill for $2,500. The county commission will take final action on the matter April 17.
