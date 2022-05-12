Empower Upper Cumberland will receive a $25 million TANF Opportunity Act grant. These funds are meant to aid the organization’s goal to lift the children and families of the Upper Cumberland out of generational poverty.
“It is our belief that to assist young families as they move up the economic ladder it takes more than just financial assistance,” Mark Farley, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, said in an email interview. “They need knowledge and support to make the important decisions that will increase their earning capacity.”
Empower UC is a new collaboration between existing regional partners, led by the UCHRA, which has been providing various social programs in the 14-county region for nearly 50 years.
“One major impediment that most of our young families face who are living below the poverty level is what is called the ‘benefit cliff.’ This is what occurs when families start losing their public assistance [such as] food, childcare, housing assistance and healthcare benefits, as they earn more income,” Farley continued. “Too often the loss of benefits far outweighs the increased income. These young families need people in their lives who have crossed over from public assistance to living a prosperous life and can advise them on how to make that transition.”
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) has been an important safety net for families and children experiencing poverty since its creation, and The TANF Opportunity Act expands upon the program’s ability to assist its recipients.
Tennessee established the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot program, which provides $175 million across seven different pilot programs across each region of Tennessee, in order to address the specific needs of families across the state in both urban and rural areas.
Last fall, more than 80 groups applied for planning grants from the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative. In January, 17 of these groups were picked to develop detailed proposals for three-year initiatives to serve low-income families. Groups presented proposals to the Families First Community Advisory Board, who select six out of seven pilot programs to receive the awards, two from each Grand Division of Tennessee. The seventh was decided by the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
Empower UC aims to lower the region’s poverty rates and increase the workforce participation rate. Currently, the percentage of persons in poverty in Cumberland County is estimated to be 12%. The unemployment rate as of May 2022 is estimated to be 3.6%, as opposed to the state’s rate of 3.1%.
“In our proposal, we said that we wanted to work with 1,600 children across the region to move them out of poverty,” Farley said. “Currently we have 16,000 children across the region who live in poverty. This would represent 10% of that demographic. The number of households that would amount to is roughly 600-800.”
UCHRA’s proposal is also to implement several new programs that don’t currently exist in the region, according to Farley.
These programs will range from career training programs, strengthening human resource departments, streamlining admissions into higher education institutions, and addressing the affordable housing and childcare issues in the region.
Empower UC promotes the CirclesUSA evidence-based program, which equips people experiencing poverty to achieve long-term financial stability with help from middle-and high-income volunteers. UCHRA seeks to implement this program inside workplaces and churches across the region.
“This program is designed to not only teach life skills for these young families but is the catalyst for growing the number of relationships in their lives whether that be mentors, coaches or just individuals who can be called upon in times of emergency to help get over those hurdles that life throws at you,” Farley explained.
Organizations chosen for the pilot program are:
Families Matter (West TN)
University of Memphis (West TN)
Family & Children’s Service (Middle TN)
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (Middle TN)
First Tennessee Development District Foundation (East TN)
United Way of Greater Knoxville (East TN)
Martha O’Bryan Center (TDHS selected, Middle TN)
Each of these organizations are expected to use their award money to utilize their own unique strategies to help alleviate poverty their targeted region, to move Tennessee families past hardship and toward self-sufficiency.
