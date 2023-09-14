After hearing public comment from a couple of Cumberland Cove residents about the state of their roads, Cumberland County road superintendent Stanley Hall presented a rough plan to the Cumberland County Commission Environmental Committee on Sept. 5.
The commission allocated $2 million in American Rescue Plant Act grant funds toward his department’s efforts to repair and maintain the county’s roads. But with so many road issues, failed culverts, dilapidated bridges and safety concerns, it won’t be a quick fix.
“With this $2 million, I would like it to be considered an emergency response kind of thing,” Hall said of the task to make the dollars stretch as far as the roads are long.
Hall said the bridges and culverts are his No. 1 priority.
“I’m just trying to prepare,” he said.
With $3.4 million in state aid, Hall said he could potentially repair approximately 17 miles of roads at what he hopes will be a rate of about $200,000 per mile. However, with the paving needs and urgent culvert replacements, Hall said he didn’t have the $40,000 in the budget for paint striping, which was a safety concern.
As for replacing the culverts, Hall said, “I’m going to try my best and replace what I can before I tar and chip so I won’t have to dig that back up.”
Hall mentioned urgent needs for high risk culvert replacements at Cumberland Mountain Retreat, as well as several in Tansi and one in particular on Bowman Loop. Culvert cost is $115 per foot for galvanized, but Hall would like to consider the tar-coated culverts for a little more money that “are supposed to last twice as long.” And, after the several years of heavy rains experienced in the county, he needs to replace as many as 45 failing culverts throughout the county just to keep the water flow at par.
Hall increased his culvert budget by $50,000. He estimated the culvert cost would be $12,000-$15,000 just to purchase the culverts needed to be replaced in Tansi.
“So, pretty soon, that’s going to eat a lot of [the budget] up,” Hall said.
Hall said that, right now, they are flowing – but just barely.
“There are a ton of culverts that might fail,” he added. He continued regarding budget increases for his overall plan, so the funds are accessible as needed instead of waiting on a resolution that could potentially keep roads closed longer.
“That’s the reason why I want to do this as an emergency thing,” he said.
Hall mentioned two bridges that needed attention. One is a homemade bridge at Cumberland Mountain Retreat that is the only access in or out of the campground and is the responsibility of the county, he said, adding that a flow analysis would have to be conducted and a bridge engineered.
Hall said, “That’s a definite concern. That might cost up to $150,000-$200,000 for that. It’s a county road. And it’s deteriorated to the point that we’re going to have to get something done.”
The remaining $1.4 million Hall plans to put toward tar and chip. While he said former road superintendent Scott Blaylock budgeted $400,000 for tar and chip every year, Hall would like to budget $1 million per year for three years to attempt to get caught up. He also plans to call for emergency paving at a cost of $50,000-$60,000.
Cumberland County has about 1,150 miles of roads under its care. Hall’s plan includes prioritizing the county’s roads into grades of critical maintenance.
“We won’t get all the roads, but we are going to try our best to get the ones causing the most problems,” Hall said, who took office as road superintendent last September. “I knew my first year was going to be tough.”
In other business, the committee approved a motion to grant easements on county road rights-of-way for the Ben Lomand broadband expansion project.
“It’s something we need bad,” said committee chairman Terry Lowe.
In exchange for the approval of the easements, Ben Lomand agreed to provide free internet at the county waste disposal centers for 99 years.
The committee also approved for Kilby Farm Road to be renamed as Daugherty Lane, with the agreement that the current owner will pay for the new street signs.
