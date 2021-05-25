UPDATE: 5:06 p.m.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued an update to the plane crash that happened this morning:
On May 25, at approximately 7:52 a.m. (CDT), first responders were alerted to a possible single engine plane crash by Roane County 911. Multiple agencies responded to assist in the search, including:
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
Cumberland County Fire Department
Crossville Fire Department
Cumberland County Rescue Squad
Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency
Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Ops
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
UT Lifestar
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
Cumberland County EMS
Roane County EMA
Tennessee Wildlife Agency
Roane County Sheriff’s Office
It was determined that no known flight plan was filed and the reason of the crash is unknown at this time. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies secured the crash site until FAA Investigators arrived to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash.
The plane was piloted by Vasile Ghelan, 35, of Knoxville. The single engine plane #N26889 was based out of Knoxville Downtown Island Home Airport and was a private plane with a flight school. Mr. Ghelan was found deceased at the crash site. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends.
UPDATE: 3:16 p.m.
The search for a missing plane continues this afternoon, with the search now focusing in the Linary area after moving from the area around the Rockwood Airport around noon.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Knox County continues to offer support with helicopters while personnel with the Cumberland County Fire Department, Crossville Fire Department, and Cumberland County, Morgan County and Roane County rescue squads conduct an extensive ground search using ATVs and side-by-sides.
Cumberland County EMS has staged an ambulance to respond and the Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency is providing additional support.
UPDATE: Tuesday, 9:37 a.m.
A multi-agency effort is underway to locate a small plane believed to have crashed somewhere near Rockwood Airport. The pilot of the single-engine plane alerted emergency personnel in Roane County of possible issues with the aircraft at 7:52 a.m., launching a search for the plane. The search is taking place by air, with several agencies also staging to search a wooded area off Old Hwy. 28 in Cumberland County.
At this time, the plane has not been located.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.