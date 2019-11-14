A Lake Tansi man who attempted to flee from a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy in September has pleaded guilty to evading arrest and received a two-year prison sentence.
Charles Addison Wyatt, 40, of Kima Rd., was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and registration of the light law.
By pleaded guilty to an information charing felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle, Addison bypassed action of the grand jury.
On Sept. 17, Deputy Rod Jackson reported that a motorcycle — he described as a crotch rocket — passed him and did not have a license plate. When he attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver accelerated, passing vehicles in a no passing zone and turning off Lantana Rd. onto Taylor’s Chapel Rd.
At some point, the driver turned around and headed back toward Lantana Rd. but it ended after the chase was terminated and with Wyatt crashing into a fence. He was taken into custody at the crash scene.
A black bag that was believed to have been tossed by the driver contained drugs and Wyatt, after declining medical attention, was taken to the Justice Center and booked on the charges.
In other cases, the following persons pleaded guilty:
•Richard Wayne Grogan, 57, Old Kingston Hwy., Rockwood, pleaded guilty to theft and two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000. The charges stem from incidents reported Feb. 7, 2015, and Sept. 18, 2016. Grogan was originally charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000. He received two 11-month and 29-day sentences with both to be served on supervised probation concurrently. He is to pay restitution of $2,346.76 collectively to two victims and is banned from contact with the victims.
•Jamie Lynn Roberts, 39, charged with possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine on March 24, pleaded guilty to the charge and qualified for judicial diversion. Roberts will be on supervised probation for three years, was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs.
•Hansey Emmanuelle Sanchez, 21, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine during an Aug. 15 traffic stop by Troopers Justin Mote and Al Seitner, pleaded guilty to the charge and is to serve 30 days in jail followed by probation for 11 months and 29 days. Sanchez is being given credit for 81 days already served in jail.
•Joshua Lee Wilson, 35, aggravated assault, domestic assault and second offense domestic assault, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and received a 30-day sentence to serve followed by supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days. He is banned from contact with the victim, was fined $350 and is to pay court costs. The charge stems from a Dec. 12, 2017, incident during which the victim was choked and assaulted. The incident was investigated by Crossville Police.
•Danny Harold Bilyeu, 22, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and simple possession of methamphetamine, stemming from a May 20 incident when Crossville Police were called to investigate a domestic situation. Bilyeu qualified for judicial diversion and received a two-year sentence with one year to be served at 30 percent and the balance served on supervised probation. Bilyeu is being given credit for 41 days already served. He was fined $750 and is to pay court costs.
•David Byron Lee, 40, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest on June 10 and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
•Jayme Lynn Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale, stemming from an Oct. 5 incident and received a three-year sentence with 90 days to serve at 75 percent and the balance on supervised probation. The $2,000 fine was waived and probation supervision will be transferred to Roane County where Johnson lives.
•Charity Ann Williams, 44, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of methamphetamine of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and received an eight-year sentence, suspended to house arrest supervision of community corrections. Williams was fined $2,000 and is to pay court costs.
