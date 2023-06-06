Cumberland County Elks Lodge #2751 invites the community to a ceremony marking Flag Day June 14 at the Cumberland County Courthouse beginning at noon.
Local Elks Lodges throughout the United States will celebrate Flag Day on June 14. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is the only fraternal organization to require a formal observance of Flag Day.
In July 1908, the Elks’ Grand Lodge provided for the annual nationwide observance of Flag Day on the 14th of June each year, making it mandatory for each subordinate Lodge in the order. June 14 was officially established as Flag Day by a proclamation by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Flag Day was not a national observance until 1949 — President Harry Truman, himself an Elks member, was inspired through his Lodge in Independence, MO, to sign an act of Congress that dedicated June 14 to the symbol of the nation.
There are more than 1,900 Elks Lodges across the country, with membership nearing 800,000. Elks’ members must be American citizens who are at least 21 years of age and believe in God. Learn more at www.elks.org.
