Beginning May 8, eligible Cumberland County voters can start requesting ballots to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election.
Tennessee state law provides numerous ways to vote absentee by-mail. One of the most popular reasons to vote absentee is being 60 years or older. Other reasons allowed under state law to vote by-mail include:
• The voter will be outside the county where they vote during the early voting period and all day on Election Day.
• The voter or the voter’s spouse is enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited college or university outside the county of registration.
• The voter will be unable to vote in person due to service as a juror.
• The voter is hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and because of such condition, cannot vote in person.
• The voter is a caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill or disabled.
• The voter will be working as a poll official.
• The voter is a member of the military and out of the county where they vote.
For a list of all statutory reasons to vote absentee by-mail go to GoVoteTN.com.
For voters who meet a reason under Tennessee law to vote absentee by-mail, the next step is to submit a request to the Cumberland County Election Commission by mail, fax or email. A request form can be found at: www.cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/election-commission/
Requests for the Aug. 6 election must be received by the Cumberland County election commission no later than July 30, 2020.
For more information contact the Cumberland County Election Commission, at 2 South Main Street, Crossville, 931-484-4919.
