Elementary school accreditation in Cumberland County has run out, and schools aren't planning on renewing their credentials.
Instead, the schools will focus on their state-required yearly improvement plan.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said during a Jan. 18 work session, "At one time, the board made a monumental effort to make sure that every school was accredited."
The high schools maintain their accreditation, which can benefit students when they go to college. Elementary school accreditation had been seen as a draw to potential industry, business and physician recruitment.
Darrell Threet, principal at South Cumberland Elementary, said he didn't think schools lost out on anything by not renewing their accreditation. Schools were already meeting most standards, like providing a school librarian or art teacher.
"We jump through all the same hoops. It's just paying for the privilege of saying you're accredited," Threet said.
Inman said schools decided not to renew their accreditation because the individual schools were tasked with paying the fees.
Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer, said the annual school improvement plan does overlap with accreditation standards. The state plan is required while accreditation is voluntary.
"We had several principals who came to us and said they had this great big project that is costly -- it's not just the renewal fee, but it's the travel and hotels for the people who come -- but it also took away some of the focus from the annual plan," she said.
"They're still allowed to be, if they would like to do that. We gave them that choice. But if they do that, they pursue it."
The state does provide some school quality data by determining if they are "exemplary," "advancing," "satisfactory" or "marginal."
And the state plans to issue a letter grade to schools and school systems each year as part of its school accountability.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said at one time accreditation standards were above and beyond state requirements, such as a specified number of librarians or teachers with as set amount of planning time during the school day.
"State standards have risen," she said. "I don't know how much it benefits elementary schools."
Wood said the school system had once provided a stipend to the accreditation chairperson at each school. This year, the chairperson of the annual planning committee at each school is paid a stipend.
Inman said it sounded like principals had already determined they had little interest in continuing accreditation at the elementary level.
Four Cumberland County schools earned Reward School status this past year: Martin Elementary, Homestead Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary and Brown Elementary. Reward schools must achieve a 3.1 or higher score on the state’s accountability report. They must also not have any student subgroup scoring in the bottom5% of schools or school districts in the state.
Attending the annual work session were Inman; Tony Brock, 5th District representative; Tom Netherton, 6th District representative; Becky Hamby, 7th District representative; and Teresa Boston, 8th District representative.
