The Cumberland County Election Commission has settled into their new office at 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101.
The move brings together the election commission officials and storage of election machines and other supplies that had been kept at three or four locations in the county.
“They have so much more space here,” said Election Commissioner Lisa Phillips.
The move was made possible by the county’s purchase of the office and warehouse complex at Northside Dr. last year. The 8 acres houses the Election Commission and the County Road Department, with storage for other county departments, as well. The property was purchased for $1.5 million.
The office serves anyone who needs to register to vote. It will also be the site for early voting beginning with the May 2022 county primary election, and be the site of election night returns — previously held at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
“I can’t wait for the election,” said Administrator Jill Davis as she led tours through the facility. “Everything is in its place.”
The county’s 76 voting machines and all the supplies and materials needed for election day at each of the county’s 24 voting precincts are now neatly stored at the facility, where programming and certification can take place ahead of each election cycle.
The Cumberland County Primary Election, set May 3, will include candidates for Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, County Mayor, Register of Deeds, Road Supervisor, Sheriff and Trustee, all four-year terms.
The election will also include the remaining two years of the Cumberland County Property Assessor term. Lori Powell was elected to the position in August 2020 and passed away in May 2021. Sandy Gilbert was appointed in July to fill the position until the next county election.
Candidates for county offices can pick up petitions beginning Dec. 20, with a qualifying deadline of Feb. 17 at noon.
Voters may register until April 4, 2022, to participate in the primary election, with early voting set April 13-28.
Absentee ballots must be requested no later than April 26 and must be returned by May 3 by mail.
The Aug. 4 election will include primary elections for governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate as well as the general election for county offices and elections for all 18 Cumberland County commissioners and representatives from the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th districts on the Cumberland County Board of Education. Candidates for these offices can pick up petitions beginning Feb. 7 and must return qualifying petitions by noon April 7.
