With multiple elections looming, the Cumberland County election commission is preparing for a voting season unlike any other due to COVID-19.
“Everybody is willing to have us still,” said county administrator of elections Jill Davis on precincts. “They’ve been calling us asking what they can do to help clean. Everybody has been helpful.
“Our biggest challenge is space,” she added. “The election office needs more space, especially during this.”
The state of Tennessee has helped the office with equipment needed for election workers.
“The PPE equipment we’ve had to get to make sure all the workers are safe is a change,” said Davis. “The state has helped us in getting that stuff. We’ve got gowns, masks, gloves, face shields and sneeze guards. Masks are required for workers at the precincts.”
Training has already started for election employees, though the state/federal primary and county general election are slated for Thursday, Aug. 6, and the state/federal general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“Most of our workers are willing to help, and it’s been good that they have been,” Davis added. “We’ve had a few to call out due to COVID-19.”
With early voting underway, procedures at the election commission, located at 2 S. Main St, Suite 105, have changed slightly.
“We’re making sure they have their photo ID before coming in our office and stay 6 feet apart; the regular rules we have out in our office,” said Davis. “As far as early voting, we will make sure they keep social distancing out in the hallway.”
Mail-in ballots are at an increased demand, with nearly 10 times more sent out as of July 15 than the entire 2016 election.
“We’ve had to hire part-time help to help with that,” Davis said on mail-in ballots. “Four years ago, we had 160 total absentee ballots; we’ve already mailed out over 1,100 absentee ballots. The number is up for people requesting, and that number will climb still.”
Though it’s difficult to navigate these times, Davis says that’s why the election commission is here.
“It’s a challenge, but we’re working with it,” Davis added. “We’ve got some great employees that help all of us out.”
