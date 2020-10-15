A woman who worked as a caregiver for an elderly Cumberland County man has been arrested and charged with three felonies, including exploitation of the elderly, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Samantha Nicole Hardy, 24, 191 Blaine St., Pikeville, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, theft of property of up to $1,000 and financial exploitation of the elderly, according to Sgt. James Scott’s arrest report.
The arrest follows a weeks-long investigation that was launched Sept. 14 when Scott responded to a call on Legion Rd. on a report of a theft. The victim told investigators he noticed items missing from his home on that date that included a stolen debit card.
The credit/debit card was canceled, but investigators learned it was presented on three different locations. Fraudulent charges were made Sept. 13 at a Dollar General Store on Hwy. 127 S in the amount of $304.95, a Dollar General Store and the Food Mart, both in Pikeville.
Investigation also showed that a charge of $422.61 was made at the Walgreen’s in Crossville and $414.25 at a Family Dollar Store in Gruetli-Laager, TN.
Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video showing a woman attempting to purchase a Visa pre-paid card and other items totaling $414.25.
A home health care agency was contacted and through the use of the video footage and with help from the agency, developed a suspect in the theft.
On Sept. 30, three warrants were served on Hardy. Bond was set at $10,000 with an appearance to be set in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
