The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District is giving eight Cumberland County students a boost with their education with its annual Holder-Bush Scholarship awards.
The scholarships in honor of Elmer Holder and Chester Bush are $300 each. They are awarded to Cumberland County students who are or plan to attend Tennessee Technological University and major in some field of agriculture.
Holder served Cumberland County for 22 years as district conservationist with the Soil Conservation Service, and Bush served Cumberland County for 29 years as district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“The two men together contributed 51 years of service to conservation in Cumberland County, and we are honored to be able to provide this scholarship,” said Jeff Dodson, Cumberland County SCD chairman.
Scholarship recipients are:
Brianah Castleberry, daughter of Tammy Castleberry. Her major is horticulture.
Alexis Colton, daughter of Joel and Christey Colton. Her major is agriculture education.
Lee Hale, son of Scot Hale and Valerie Hale. His major is agriculture business.
Mattie Hinch, daughter of Connie Hinch and Todd Hinch. Her major is is agriculture business.
Krista Laffrey, daughter of Wade and Elizabeth Laffrey. Her major is preveterinary.
Dylan Wood, son of Amy and Jay Wood. His major is agriculture education.
Shayla Woodson, daughter of Gregory and Arlene Woodson. Her major is preveterinary.
Alexandria Woody, daughter of William and Michelle Woody. Her major is agriculture education.
Bush awarded certificates to those in attendance at the recent SCD fish fry dinner and awards presentation.
