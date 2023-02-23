Cumberland County will soon add a Gold Star monument to its Veterans Memorial Park on Main St., honoring the sacrifice of the families whose loved ones paid the ultimate price in military service to the country.
There are about 200 such monuments in the United States, accordion to the Tour of Honor database, with seven in Tennessee. Upon completion, the Cumberland County monument will be added to the National Registry of Gold Star Monuments.
The monument will join the park’s monuments remembering those who served from the American Revolution through Post-9/11 conflicts. A new monument is also planned to remember the veterans of the Vietnam War.
Yet, there has been no recognition of the sacrifice of Gold Star Families.
“It is important to remember their sacrifice to our community and country,” said John Conor, of Cumberland County, who is leading the effort to raise funds for the memorial.
Conor has also headed up the Veterans Parade held in November and the Hero and Patriots Even at the former Crossville Outlet Center, Landers Crossroads.
Gold Star families are the spouses, parents, siblings, or children of someone who served and died in the line of duty in the U.S. armed services or who died as a result of injuries sustained in such service.
“There are hundreds of families living here who qualify as Gold Star families, all of whom have no recognition for their loss in our Veterans Memorial Park,” Conor said.
The goal is to complete the monument in time for dedication on Veterans Day this fall, Nov. 11, as part of other Veterans Day activities.
The memorial is being built through private donations and fundraising efforts of local individuals and businesses.
“We all can use something positive to remember why we can be proud of our country and the people who helped make it great in these times that seem to be tearing at the fabric of our great nation,” Conor said. “It is about celebrating ‘We the People’ who have made America great, to reming our youth that we honor and value our service men and women who protect our freedoms.
Conor thanked local leaders and organizations who have assisted in the project to date, including Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, Cumberland County Veteran Service Office, Crossville City Manager Greg Wood and the board of directors for the Military Memorial Museum of the Upper Cumberland.
For additional information, contact Conor at jandeconor@gmail.com.
