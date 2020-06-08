Cumberland County will be feeling some of the effects of tropical storm Cristobal through Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will be followed by another lovely weather pattern from Thursday-Sunday featuring drier and cooler air.
High temperatures for the end of the week and the weekend will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, and we will drop into the 50s at night.
In the looking back segment, June 3, 1956, the county had frost, with the temperature dropped to 33 degrees. This was a new record low for the month of June.
May 27, 1973, an incredible 6.29 inches of rain falls on that one day and produced serious flooding across the county. I had just started my meteorology studies, and I still remember all of the flood damage we experienced.
Here is a little-known tidbit many may not be aware of. The National Weather Service in Nashville offers online advanced storm spotter classes that you can take from your home computer, and these only take about two hours. They are very interesting and free.
Persons wanting to sign up can visit www.weather.gov/ohx/skywarn or can visit the Nashville Weather Service. It is listed under news headlines at the top of the page. There is a class on June 16 at 7 p.m. Central time.
For questions or weather data, send queries to weather1@charter.net.
