Dear Uncle Gib readers, here we are at Easter time again. Easter. It should never be a time that is regarded lightly.
The Chronicle has been covered with so many obituaries lately that many times it took at least two pages to cover all the listings. As I thought over the past year, there are probably very few of your families that have not been touched by the loss of a close family member, a friend or business associate. It has been a very difficult time.
Pondering what might be good to share with you in this week’s article, some of my most favorite music came to mind, and the choice was made to share this with you all. I’m referring to Part #3 of “Messiah” by Frederick Handel, which has brought hope back into my heart. You can certainly go on your computer and listen to the music if you should chose to do so.
“I know that my Redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon he earth; And though worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God.” (Job 19: 25,26.) “For now is Christ risen from the dead, the first fruits of them that sleep.” (1 Corinthians 13:20)
“Since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.” (1 Corinhians 1:21,22)
“Behold I tell you a mystery; we shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed, in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet.” (1 Corinthians 13:31,32)
“The trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality. “ (1 Corinthians 15:52,53.)
“Then shall be brought to pass the saying that is written: Death is swallowed up in victory.” (1 Corinthians 15:54)
“O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law.” (1 Corinthians 15:55,56)
“But thanks be to God, who giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” (1 Corinthians 15:57)
“If God be for us, who can be against us? (Romans 8: 31).
“Who shall lay anything to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth. Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is at the right hand of God, who makes intercession for us.” (Romans 8:33, 34).
“Worthy is the Lamb that was slain, and hath redeemed us to God by his blood, to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and blessing. Blessing and honour, glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever. (Revelation 5: 12-14) AMEN! (Revelation 22:21b)
Happy Easter to everyone. Remember, because He lives, we will live also!
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
