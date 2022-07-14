Early voting in the Aug. 4 Cumberland County General Election and state primary election will be offered July 15-30 at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, Crossville.
In-person early voting will be available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday during the early voting period.
All voters must be registered to vote and present a state or federal photo ID.
Qualified voters may also apply for an absentee ballot through July 28.
Contact the Election Commission at 931-484-4919 to learn about qualifications for absentee voting and how to file an application for your ballot.
Voters who do not vote during the early voting period will need to vote in-person on Election Day at their assigned voting precinct.
Election Day polls will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 4. Voters must present a state or federal ID in order to vote.
Call the Cumberland County Election Commission at 931-484-4919 for more information.
