Tennesseans can begin casting their ballot in the Nov. 3 election Wednesday, when early voting will be available at the Cumberland County Election Office, 2 S. Main St.
Members of the Cumberland County Election Commission met Oct. 6 to certify voting machines for early voting and election day.
Administrator of Elections Jill Davis said about 3,000 Cumberland County voters have already requested an absentee ballot, with ballots already coming back through the mail.
“The postmaster has been tremendous during this,” Davis said, noting he made a special trip to hand-deliver absentee ballots to the office just that day.
Tennessee requires absentee ballots be returned by mail. Davis encouraged anyone concerned about their absentee ballot to make sure it had a first-class stamp for postage and take it to the Crossville U.S. Post Office.
Voters can request an absentee ballot with a written request to the county election commission delivered by mail, fax or email.
The Cumberland County Election Commission may be reached at 2 S. Main St., Suite 105, Crossville, TN 38555, by fax at 931-456-9409 or by email at jdavis@cumberlandcountytn.gov.
The deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 27, but voters should request their ballot early to ensure it arrives in time. Ballots must be received by the election commission before polls close on Election Day, and ballots must be returned through the mail.
Early in-person voting can be done at the Election Commission office from Oct. 14-29. Polls are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Voters must present a valid, government-issued photo ID in order to vote during early voting or on election day.
The ballot includes president and vice president of the United States, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and Tennessee House of Representatives. Residents and property owners in Pleasant Hill, Crossville and Crab Orchard will also cast ballots for municipal officers.
No candidates qualified for two seats on the Pleasant Hill Town Council.
Emmett H. Sherrill and Jeff Sherrill are vying for the office of mayor of Crab Orchard.
Voters will elect two councilmen to a four-year term on the Crossville City Council. Candidates are R.J. Crawford, J.H. Graham III, Ralph Randall Reagan and Scot Shanks.
