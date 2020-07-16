In an election year unlike any other, early voting is now underway in Cumberland County.
“For the Aug. 6 election, we have early voting starting July 17,” said Cumberland County administrator of elections Jill Davis. “It goes through Aug. 1. We’re open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., every day and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.”
Early voting is available at the Cumberland County election commission office, located at 2 S. Main St Suite 105, Crossville.
“Just show up with your photo ID,” Davis said on what an individual should do if they want to vote early. “The early voting is located here in our office.”
Early voting is traditionally a large portion of total votes cast during an election.
“Early voting is always a little higher than Election Day,” Davis said. “This election is the slowest we’ve had, because it is the state primary and county general. In November, we’ll be a lot busier.”
Davis views early voting as a good idea for all Cumberland County citizens.
“I encourage everybody to early vote,” she said. “It makes it easier on us, because they’re in the system.”
Resources for individuals seeking voting information are available online and through the election commission office.
“We have our county website (www.cumberlandcountytn.gov), and the precinct is located on their voter registration card that we mail out,” Davis said on resources. “You can also look that up on TN.gov.”
The state/federal primary and county general election are slated for Thursday, Aug. 6, and the state/federal general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.
