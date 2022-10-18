Early voting begins Wednesday for the Nov. 8 state and federal general and municipal elections.
Registered voters can vote early and in person at the Cumberland County Election Commission Office, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, from Oct. 19-Nov. 3. The office will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.
The ballot includes elections for governor, state representative, state senate, U.S. Congress, local municipal elections and four constitutional amendments.
The constitutional amendments are presented as “yes” or “no” questions on the ballot. A yes vote is a vote to amend the state constitution using the language proposed. A no vote is a vote not to amend the state constitution.
In order for an amendment to pass, it must get more yes votes than no votes. The number of yes votes must also be a majority of the total votes in the gubernatorial election.
Cumberland County Election Administrator Jill Davis encourages voters to review the proposed amendments prior to heading to the polls. This will help alleviate long lines during early voting and on election day.
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office offered the following summaries of the four proposed amendments:
Amendment 1: This would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution making it illegal for any person, corporation, association or the state of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Amendment 2: This would add a process for the temporary exercise of the powers and duties of the governor by the Speaker of the Senate or the Speaker of the House if there is no Speaker of the Senate, when the governor is unable to discharge the duties and powers of the office of governor.
Amendment 3: This amendment would change article I, section 33 of the state constitution, stating, “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working while the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.” This will replace language that said, “”slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of a crime, are forever prohibited in this state.”
Amendment 4: This amendment would delete article IX, section I of the state constitution, which prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in the Tennessee General Assembly.
The following races will also be on the ballot:
Governor
Bill Lee (R)
Jason Brantley Martin (D)
Constance M. Every (I)
John Gentry (I)
Basil Marceaux (I)
Charles Van Morgan (I)
Alfred O’Neil (I)
Deborah Rouse (I)
Michael E. Scantland (I)
Rick Tyler (I)
Tennessee House of
Representatives
District 25
Cameron Sexton (R)
Anne Ferrell Quillen (D)
Tennessee Senate
District 15
Paul Bailey (R)
United States House
of Representatives
District 6
John Rose (R)
Randal Cooper (D)
City of Crab Orchard
Alderman (Vote for 2)
Kenneth Alley
Mike Findley
City of Crossville
Mayor
RJ Crawford
City Council (Vote for 2)
Art Gernt
Rob Harrison
Mike Turner
Town of Pleasant Hill
Mayor
Don Dowdy
Town Council (Vote for 2)
Peggy Happy
Marvin Steelman
Voters do not need a reason to vote during the early voting period. However, they must present a valid photo ID issued by the state or federal government.
While early voting is held at the Election Commission office, Election Day voting, Nov. 8, will take place at a voter’s assigned precinct location.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot until Nov. 1. This ballot must be returned by mail to the Election Commission by Election Day. Voters must meet certain criteria to vote by absentee ballot. Call the Election Commission Office at 931-484-4919.
