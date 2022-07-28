Saturday is the last day to take advantage of early voting for the Aug. 4 county general election and state primary election.
On Tuesday, the Cumberland County Election Commission counted 3,078 early voters.
Early voting will be available Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane. Please bring a government-issued photo ID.
Voters choosing to vote on election day must vote at their assigned precinct, with polls open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Some voters may vote in a new location from years past following countywide redistricting. Voters may contact the Election Commission at 931-484-4919 if they are unsure of their precinct assignment.
The August ballot is lengthy, with candidates for county offices, Cumberland County Board of Education and Cumberland County Commission.
There are also elections for judicial positions in the 13th Judicial District, which includes Cumberland County, and judicial retention questions for state justices.
Voters can also participate in the state primary election by choosing the Republican or Democratic party ballot. This election include candidates for governor, U.S. Congress and the Tennessee General Assembly.
Primary election winners will advance to the general election Nov. 8.
The November election will also include municipal elections. Candidates began picking up petitions June 20 and have until Aug. 18 to qualify for the ballot.
The following candidates have picked up papers for the Crossville City Council election:
Art Gernt, filed petition June 23
Rob Harrison, filed petition June 22
Mike Turner, picked up petition July 22
Voters will elect two councilmen to the five-member council.
Mayor James Mayberry, a two-time mayor for the city, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election for his term, which ends Dec. 5, 2022.
R.J. Crawford, who was elected to the city council in 2020 to a four-year term, filed his petition to run for the mayoral office June 21. Turner picked up petition papers on July 22.
The following individuals have picked up petitions for seats on the Pleasant Hill Town Council:
Michael Douglas Borko, picked up petition July 6
Peggy Happy, filed petition July 26
Marvin Steelman, picked up petition July 20
Down Dowdey has filed his petition for mayor of Pleasant Hill. Lisa Patrick currently serves as mayor.
Two aldermen will be elected to the Crab Orchard board of aldermen. Incumbents Kenneth Alley and Mike Findley have both picked up petitions.
The ballot will be set Aug. 25.
Voters will have until Oct. 11 to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election. Early voting will begin Oct. 19 and continue through Nov. 3.
