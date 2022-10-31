Registered voters can vote early and in person at the Cumberland County Election Commission Office, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Voters who didn’t cast a ballot during the early voting period are encouraged to do so at their voting precincts on Election Day, Nov. 8. Polls will be open 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Voters can see a sample ballot on Page 5 of The Scene, in the Nov. 1 issue of the Crossville Chronicle.
The ballot includes elections for governor, state representative, state senate, U.S. Congress, local municipal elections and four constitutional amendments.
The constitutional amendments are presented as “yes” or “no” questions on the ballot. A yes vote is a vote to amend the state constitution using the language proposed. A no vote is a vote not to amend the state constitution.
In order for an amendment to pass, it must get more yes votes than no votes. The number of yes votes must also be a majority of the total votes in the gubernatorial election.
Cumberland County Election Administrator Jill Davis encourages voters to review the proposed amendments prior to heading to the polls. This will help alleviate long lines during early voting and on Election Say.
Voters do not need a reason to vote during the early voting period. They must present a valid photo ID issued by the state or federal government.
While early voting is held at the Election Commission office, Election Day voting, Nov. 8, will take place at a voter’s assigned precinct location.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot until Nov. 1. This ballot must be returned by mail to the Election Commission by Election Day. Voters must meet certain criteria to vote by absentee ballot. Call the Election Commission Office at 931-484-4919.
