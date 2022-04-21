Lurlyn Mac Carmona cast her first vote in an election earlier this week.
Carmona, who came to the U.S. from the Philippines, became a U.S. citizen March 22. She registered to vote March 28 in time to participate in the May 3 Cumberland County Primary Election.
She cast her ballot April 18 at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, during the early voting period.
As of Monday, 1,638 voters had case their ballot. Early voting continues through April 28 at the Election Commission.
Voters do not need a reason to vote early and in person. Voting hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Voters must present a government-issued photo ID in order to vote.
While the primary election is underway, candidates are also preparing for the Aug. 4 county general election and state primary election.
The following candidates qualified for the August ballot by the April 7 deadline.
15th District State Senate
Republican Primary
Paul Bailey
25th District House of
Representatives
Republican Primary
Cameron Sexton
Democratic Primary
Anne Ferrell Quillen
Democratic State Executive
Committeewoman
Anne Ferrell Quillen
Republican State
Executive Committeeman
Mike Callahan
Bill Loos
Republican State
Executive
Committeewoman
Linda Clark
Cumberland County
Commission
(Vote for Two)
District 1
Dewey M. Walker
Sue Ann York
District 2
Nancy J. Hyder
Tom Isham
District 3
Craig Clark
Rebecca Stone
Darrell G. Threet
District 4
David H. Gibson
Charles H. Seiber
Cam Wyatt
District 5
Edward Caples
Jack Davis
Terry Lowe
District 6
Joe Sherrill
Wendell Wilson
District 7
Mark Baldwin
Jerry Cooper
Jeff Lane
District 8
Timothy A. Claflin
Deborah Holbrook
Greg Maxwell
Dennie Rector
District 9
Colleen K. Mall
John L. Patterson Jr.
Early voting for the county general election and state primary and Congressional primary is set July 15-30. The last day to register for the Aug. 4 election is July 5.
For more information about voting in Cumberland County, contact the Election Commission at 931-484-9406, or visit cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/election-commission/.
