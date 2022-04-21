early voting Carmona.jpg

Lurlyn Mac Carmona displays her “I Voted” sticker after casting her ballot in the Cumberland County Primary Election. Carmona became a U.S. citizen March 22 and registered to vote March 28.

Lurlyn Mac Carmona cast her first vote in an election earlier this week.

Carmona, who came to the U.S. from the Philippines, became a U.S. citizen March 22. She registered to vote March 28 in time to participate in the May 3 Cumberland County Primary Election.

She cast her ballot April 18 at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, during the early voting period.

As of Monday, 1,638 voters had case their ballot. Early voting continues through April 28 at the Election Commission.

Voters do not need a reason to vote early and in person. Voting hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.

Voters must present a government-issued photo ID in order to vote.

While the primary election is underway, candidates are also preparing for the Aug. 4 county general election and state primary election.

The following candidates qualified for the August ballot by the April 7 deadline.

15th District State Senate

Republican Primary

Paul Bailey

25th District House of 

Representatives

Republican Primary

Cameron Sexton

Democratic Primary

Anne Ferrell Quillen

Democratic State Executive 

Committeewoman

Anne Ferrell Quillen

Republican State 

Executive Committeeman

Mike Callahan

Bill Loos

Republican State 

Executive 

Committeewoman

Linda Clark

Cumberland County 

Commission

(Vote for Two)

District 1

Dewey M. Walker

Sue Ann York

District 2

Nancy J. Hyder

Tom Isham

District 3

Craig Clark

Rebecca Stone

Darrell G. Threet

District 4

David H. Gibson

Charles H. Seiber

Cam Wyatt

District 5

Edward Caples

Jack Davis

Terry Lowe

District 6

Joe Sherrill

Wendell Wilson

District 7

Mark Baldwin

Jerry Cooper

Jeff Lane

District 8

Timothy A. Claflin

Deborah Holbrook

Greg Maxwell

Dennie Rector

District 9

Colleen K. Mall

John L. Patterson Jr.

 

Early voting for the county general election and state primary and Congressional primary is set July 15-30. The last day to register for the Aug. 4 election is July 5.

For more information about voting in Cumberland County, contact the Election Commission at 931-484-9406, or visit cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/election-commission/.

 

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

