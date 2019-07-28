Early Saturday crash claims one life
An early morning crash Saturday left one person dead and two injured — one seriously — according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Investigation is continuing and the report states a decision on criminal charges is pending.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred on Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade minutes after 3 a.m., according to Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Jake Bramer’s report.
A 2002 Oldsmobile AG driven by Karley M. Reph, 25, was traveling north on Lakeview Dr., not far off Peavine Rd., when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car traveled off the left side of the road, struck two trees and then struck a house in the 400 block of Lakeview Dr.
Dead at the scene was Jeremiah K. Hood, 19. Passengers Kyle B. Perry, 23, and Skylar M. Lewis, 19, and Reph were injured. All occupants of the vehicle were residents of the Crossville area, according to Bramer’s report.
Lewis was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga where she continues to be treated for serious internal injuries.
Perry and Reph were rushed to Cumberland Medical Center by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulances where they were treated in the emergency room. Information on their injuries and whether they were admitted to the hospital was not available.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team is also working on the investigation as is the District Attorney’s Office. Also on the scene were Fairfield Glade and Cumberland County firefighters and law enforcement officers.
