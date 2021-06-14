Cumberland County E-911 is working to improve services to the community, with plans in place for a mobile communications unit, a backup communications center, and an updated website.
“The tornado in Cookeville in March 2020 took their 911 center offline,” said Terry Williams, director of operations for Cumberland County 911. “We and other folks handled their calls.”
That got 911 Director Eric Ritzman and Williams thinking about contingency plans for the Cumberland County emergency communications center on Southbend Dr.
“If something happened like that, we would be able to resume 911 operations within Cumberland County,” Williams said.
The communications district has contracted with Fairfield Glade Community Club for space at the Fairfield Glade Police Station. It will be equipped with six dispatch stations, just like the primary communications center.
Cumberland County 911 will pay a $180 monthly fee for the space.
The Fairfield Glade Community Club donated a surplus 25-passenger bus to the communications district. Plans are to retrofit it to serve as a mobile command center during large scale disasters or emergency response.
Williams said 911 and other agencies are investing in new technology, called Vibe Interactive Whiteboards, that allow for integrated communications capability among users. The boards also work with a smartphone app that field responders can use.
“It will change how we run incident command and manage our emergency operations center,” Williams said.
“We’re looking for a better way to serve our responders,” said Eric Ritzman, Cumberland County 911 director. “This is a good way to do that.”
The new website, cumberlandtn911.org, is now live. It has information on partner agencies Cumberland County 911 serves, contact information for community resources, and information on what happens when you call 911, including questions you will be asked so that the proper agency can be dispatched to your location.
The website also has two surveys Cumberland County 911 is encouraging people to complete.
The first is a caller survey.
“That gives us a chance to do better quality assurance and give feedback to our dispatchers,” said Williams.
The Family and Resident Safety Survey is designed to help the dispatch team better assist families who may have special situations, such as residents who have an impairment that could impact their ability to recognize or assist the emergency responders, such as hearing, vision, or speech impairment.
Residents can also note if someone living at the address has a cognitive impairment, relies on medical equipment, or has mobility issues. It also covers residences with people who may have PTSD, suicidal thoughts or other mental disorders.
“It’s all confidential,” Williams said. “It allows us to better inform responders to special situations and that is then connected to your address.”
Williams said the information is not shared with other agencies; however, it is used to help dispatchers send appropriate help when needed.
Residents can also sign-up for the Reverse 911 System through Hyper Reach. The service uses cellphones and landline numbers to alert citizens of emergency situations in their area.
Cumberland County 911 also handles addressing, and those forms are now available online.
Other forms, such as records request forms, are also available.
“It’s constantly evolving and we’re adding to it,” Williams said.
The agency continues to work toward accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
It is also seeking new dispatchers. Call 931-484-0179.
They are working to organize a public safety career fair this summer.
