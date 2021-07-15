Motorists using Dunbar Rd. will need to find an alternate route this weekend as the Tennessee Department of Transportation installs box culverts between Lantana Rd. and Lake Tansi.
Dunbar Rd. will be closed to through traffic between Chacoto Dr. and War Eagle Dr. from Friday evening to Monday morning July 16-19 and again the weekend of July 23-26.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the first closure will take place near War Eagle Dr. beginning Friday around 9 p.m. through Monday at 6 a.m. The second closure will be near Chacoto Dr. July 23 beginning at 9 p.m. through July 26 at 6 a.m.
TDOT is replacing two box culverts as part of this project. The first, near War Eagle Dr., has two 30-inch pipes. Those will be replaced with an 8-by-8-foot box culvert. The second location near Chacoto Dr. has one 60-inch pipe to be replaced with an 8-foot by 8-foot box culvert.
The box culverts span 30 feet, leaving about three feet for the shoulder on each side.
“The box culverts have the ability to handle more water,” explained Rae Anne Bradley, community relations officer for TDOT region 2, which includes Cumberland County. “Upon installation, they will help prevent water from flooding the roadway in these locations.”
This work is weather dependent. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of July.
The detour route during this work will use Hutoha Dr. off Lantana Rd.
From Crossville, take Lantana Rd. past Dunbar about two miles, turning left onto Hutoha Dr. Continue to the stop sign and turn left onto Cherokee Trail. Turn left onto Pueblo Dr. Continue until you reach a stop sign and turn left onto Cherokee Trail. This brings you to Dunbar Rd. at Stone Burks Lane.
Other road projects in Cumberland County are continuing.
The Hwy. 127 N. project from just north of Interstate 40 to near Potato Farm Rd. has started. Construction signs and erosion control have been installed and clearing activities are in progress. Utility relocation of a gas line is in progress.
There could be temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages as construction activities continue.
The $62.9 million project is the first of a multi-phase road project that, when complete, will widen the highway from Crossville to Fentress County. Target completion date is June 30, 2025.
Work is wrapping up on the Peavine Rd. project from Firetower Rd. to Westchester/Catoosa Blvd. The speed limit from I-40 to Tuttle Lane is now 45 mph. The speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains 30 mph. Traffic signals at Stonehenge and Eagle Lane are in operation.
The contractor is completing some punch-list items to close out the project, so motorists should continue to be alert for construction personnel and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
Repair of the bridges over Hwy. 70 E. on I-40 near Crab Orchard continues, with nighttime lane closures for milling, paving and texture coating activities. Hwy. 70 E. may be reduced to one lane with traffic signals near Crab Orchard.
