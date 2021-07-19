Dunbar Rd. reopening delayed

Heavy rain and unexpected road conditions delayed the reopening of Dunbar Rd. Monday morning.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, crews working over the weekend to install an 8-foot by 8-foot concrete box culvert between Chacoto Dr. and War Eagle Dr. discovered loose sandy material had fallen out from underneath the roadway, requiring additional reinforcement before work could continue.
The area also experienced heavy rain over the weekend, which also impacted the work.
The road was closed Friday evening at 9 p.m., with plans to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday. TDOT estimates the road will reopen Wednesday, July 21.
The road is scheduled to be closed again beginning Friday evening at 9 p.m. through Monday morning for installation of another box culvert closer to Chacoto Dr.
Motorists should seek an alternate route, such as through Hutoha Dr. off Lantana Rd., Hillendale Dr. from Hwy. 127 S., or Turner Greenhouse Rd. from Hwy. 127 S. Motorists can also use Vandever Rd. from Lantana Rd. to travel to Ted Davis Rd. and enter Tansi from that direction.
